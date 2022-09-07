Sailor Max Campbell reveals horror burns after paraffin cooker exploded while he was alone at sea

A sailor who spent two years traveling the world on his boat is candid about suffering horrific burns when a paraffin boiler exploded while alone on his boat in the middle of the Atlantic.

Max Campbell, 27, was sailing solo as part of a three-month voyage in 2016 and 240 miles out of land when the antique stove caught fire while trying to light it.

He jumped into the water with second-degree burns on his 12 percent of his body — on his face, arms, torso and chest — but had no choice but to sail on for two days until he reached shore.

At that point, his body had gone into shock and he began to hallucinate; but the oceanographer now says he never believed he would die.

“It was pretty awful, I always knew I would survive, but it was very close, the closest I’ve ever been to losing my life — it was a really dark time,” he said.

Max Campbell, 27, was sailing alone on a three-month voyage in 2016 and 240 miles from land when the antique stove caught fire while trying to light it

Six years after the incident, Mr Campbell has a new boat, Elixir, and plans to sail around the world this winter, across the Pacific.

The Cornish oceanographer spent seven days in hospital in Grenada on an IV while his burns were treated. In total, it took him a year to physically recover from his injuries.

Prior to the accident, Mr Campbell was sailing with his childhood friend, geologist Harry Scott, as part of a three-month adventure.

The two men left their hometown of Falmouth with the ambition to sail to France, Spain and Portugal – a total of 650 nautical miles.

Mr Campbell had bought the boat, Flying Cloud, for just £500 and spent his spare time rebuilding it before departing.

After reaching Portugal, Mr. Scott chose not to continue to spend the ski season with his girlfriend, so Mr. Campbell decided to continue on his own. The explosion occurred shortly after.

He suffered burns to his face, arms, chest and torso (pictured) and took a year to recover from his physical injuries. He suffered from PTSD after the incident

Cornwall’s oceanographer now plans to set sail again, saying he ‘feels satisfied at sea and sailing’

Mr Campbell had bought the boat, Flying Cloud, for just £500 and spent his spare time rebuilding it before departing. In the picture while he refurbished the boat

He said: ‘It took me a year to recover, I was so injured mentally and physically. I left my boat in the Caribbean and flew back to England.

‘Fortunately, after about three or four months, the scars healed very well and I eventually became stronger. Since then the scars have healed very well after about three or four months.’

Mr Campbell found it particularly difficult to return to the UK as he struggled with PTSD as people ‘continued to identify him by his traumatic experience’.

Six years after the incident, Mr Campbell has a new boat, Elixir, and plans to sail around the world this winter, across the Pacific Ocean.

‘My favorite part of traveling is the offshore side of things – there’s something about escaping life on land. Money, phones, cars and jobs, they all disappear when you’re on these offshore passages, I feel satisfied when I’m at sea and sailing – it feels very rewarding to arrive in a new place and Sailing there, it feels like you’ve earned it,’ he said.

He will be documenting his travels on his website, Untide, and TikTok account with the same name.