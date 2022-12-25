Sailing race from Sydney to Hobart: Model Lisa Seiffert sets sail despite breast cancer diagnosis

An Australian model who passed a cancer diagnosis, radiotherapy and surgery in six weeks, embarks on one of the world’s toughest yacht races.

Lisa Seiffert, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer on Nov. 10, just months after she left for her first competitive race.

She will depart on Boxing Day at 1pm AEDT and will compete alongside her father and the boat’s co-owner, Adrian Seiffert, on the 80-foot Stefan Racing yacht, with the team hoping to take fourth place from last year to improve.

Ms Seiffert was officially declared cancer-free three weeks ago after doctors successfully removed the tumor before it reached her lymph nodes.

She underwent bouts of radiotherapy and more sessions will follow in the future with her medical struggles to prepare her for the grueling race.

Lisa Seiffert (pictured), was diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks ago on November 10 and will compete in the grueling Sydney to Hobart

“I’m officially cancer-free,” she told the The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I am more up for the challenge than ever after what I just went through. If I can handle that, hit [cancer]then I stand firm.’

Ms. Seiffert’s modeling career began when she was in her teens where she appeared on numerous magazine covers around the world.

She also dated Robbie Williams after appearing in the English rock star’s music video ‘Eternity’ as an 18-year-old.

Lisa will pilot the hydraulics of the 25m Stefan Racing (pictured) alongside her father, Adrian Seiffert, who hopes to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish

Ms Seiffert’s debut race was from Brisbane to Hamilton Island in August, finishing 11th on the same boat she will depart on Monday.

After weeks of training with the crew, Ms. Seiffert was given a role in controlling the boat’s hydraulics for the Sydney to Hobart.

“I’ve only been sailing with him since July and have clocked almost 1,000 race miles with him,” she said.

“There’s no better bond than being stuck on the boat in the middle of the ocean and chaos with your dad.

“But this will be the ultimate experience, and it’s something I’ll remember forever.”

The 2023 Sydney to Hobart race has record-breaking potential, with north-easterly winds predicted for the first half of the race playing into the hands of the 100-foot supermaxi yachts.

Strong northeasterly winds play into the hands of the 100-plus-foot supermaxi yachts that may be able to reach Hobart before the fleet faces headwinds on Wednesday

The larger boats in the 109-strong fleet, Andoo Comanche, Black Jack, Wild Oats and LawConnect, are expected to reach Hobart with no headwind. which are expected to strike on Wednesday.

In favorable weather, Comanche’s 2017 record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds could be challenged by the supermaxis.

Smaller competitors like Seiffert’s Stefan Racing are expected to be swept up in the weather change as they approach Bass Strait, the toughest stretch of the race.