SailGP will return to the UK in 2025 meaning a home race for Team GB CEO Sir Ben Ainslie and Co – with sport unveiling a new sponsor synonymous with F1 ahead of its fifth season

The SailGP championship will return to the UK next year after agreeing a new long-term sponsorship deal.

The official launch of the season was held in Dubai on Thursday and it was previously confirmed that a SailGP race will be held in Portsmouth from 19-20 July 2025.

Twelve national teams will travel to the south coast next summer, including Sir Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain team for their home race.

Ainslie, 47, resigned as pilot of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team earlier this year, but is now the team’s chief executive ahead of the fifth edition of the competition.

The 2025 championship will be sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Rolex after they agreed a long-term partnership with SailGP.

Rolex has been synonymous with Formula One and is now heavily involved in sailing, much to the delight of SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts.

In agreeing the partnership, Coutts said: “The dawn of the Rolex SailGP Championship marks a new era in our sport – a testament to a shared pursuit of excellence, both on and off the water.

“Rolex’s heritage of performance and precision perfectly complements SailGP’s mission to redefine the sport of sailing – an annual championship offering exciting racing in iconic global destinations. “SailGP and Rolex are now one and the same and we are incredibly proud to share this journey with them.”

Arnaud Boetsch, Director of Communication and Image at Rolex, added: ‘SailGP is a pioneer that represents precision, teamwork and innovative technology.

“Since the series’ inception, Rolex has celebrated the journey of sport and its athletes, marked by exceptional performance, incredible milestones and powerful emotions, both on and off the water.

“We are delighted to deepen our support as a premier partner and celebrate the success of SailGP, reinforcing our shared vision to push boundaries and inspire future generations.”

There will be 14 races in the 2025 championship, which begins this weekend in Dubai. The championship will conclude next November with a race in Abu Dhabi.