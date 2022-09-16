Saif Zaib ton makes Northants safe as Surrey miss chance to extend lead

Surrey 421 (Amla 133, Curran 115, Keogh 4-51) and 48 for 1 draw with Northamptonshire 339 (Gay 145, Keogh 123) and 426 (Zaib 124, Vasconcelos 79, Procter 55)

A week earlier, Northamptonshire was seconds away from signing with Hampshire. On this occasion, they managed to avert defeat, defying Surrey in the process. As a result of both results, the County Championship reaches a nerve-wracking final, with Surrey’s lead over Hampshire reduced to just eight points.

The last time Surrey met Northamptonshire, they blew them away within three days in early May. Saif Zaib, bereft of form, hadn’t played in the championship since then, but he returned with conviction to Wantage Road with a challenging and measured hundred that will once again bring hope that this is his breakthrough innings.

It would be too easy to downplay the quality of Zaib’s 124 out of 203 balls as this was another Northampton throw that got slower and lower as the match went on and indeed five individual hundreds occurred. When Zaib came in at 161 for 5, 15 overs from the end of the third day, Northants’ lead was just 79 runs and Surrey salivated over the likelihood of an eighth win of the season. Surrey’s pace attack also demands respect on any surface and there was swing to be had on an overcast day. Zaib, 19 not overnight, was up to the challenge as he methodically lined up the lower order, which was not always a feature of his game.

The two batters that have brought such disappointment to Northants this season finally came out well. Ricardo Vasconcelos’ season had been disrupted by captaincy responsibilities (shedded after less than four months in mid-July) after Adam Rossington left for Essex in an argument over fitness levels. Zaib was just Zaib, forever presented as an exciting talent since he played for the province at the age of 15, but strangely unfulfilled nearly a decade later. Maybe this time. Sure, he’s never been so judicious.

Vasconcelos and Zaib took Northants four overs into the second new ball – their sixth wicket score worth 127 in 34 overs, at which point Vasconcelos was lbw, caught at the crease, to a big inswinger from Dan Worrall, the lead then 206 and Surrey’s fictional run rate in an instant chase only about three runs per over.

But give or take some play and miss by Lizaad Williams in a priceless eighth-wicket score of 71, they created few other opportunities. By the time Kemar Roach Williams had lbw, the game was dead.

Zaib’s only tremor had been when he was sent back by Vasconcelos and had to throw himself into the fold when Cameron Steel picked up from his own bowling in the outside and tried to throw down the stumps. Roach made one jump to hit him on the gauntlet when he was 88, the lead then 278 with 56 overs to go, but the sag fell safely. His on-drives, in particular, were balanced and considered and it was fitting that this shot, against Gus Atkinson, produced three figures, to follow his first century against Sussex last season and a list hundred this summer against Essex. He finished with a crescendo, slapping Ryan Patel’s average pace for consecutive sixes—a mental liberation—before falling into a deep back square attempt for a third.

By this time, former Northants and England batter Alan Lamb was flooding commentators with calls for a statement and a chase that could lead to a home win. But these are the days of eight points to a draw and sophisticated explanations, which risk defeat in pursuit of victory, have largely died out. Lamb’s approach makes for better entertainment – and such venture has the official stamp of approval from the likes of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum – but while draw points remain at 50% of win points (compare the way football encouraged more attacking play by reducing them up to 33%) nothing changes in the approach.

Thanks to their staunch performance over all four days, Northants are assured of Division One safety (the mathematicians can say whatever they want), better than many predicted at the start of the season. Zaib pretty much confirmed that this had been their strategy against the Division One leaders from the start. “We went with a game plan to just try and bat and take time out of the game,” he said. “It was important to get my chance back on the wing. I’ve struggled a bit with Championship cricket. Surrey is arguably the best team in the country with some of the best bowlers, so this will be very special for me.”

Another factor that doesn’t change is Surrey’s reliance on an all-seam spin-supported attack at the hands of Will Jacks or, now that he’s taken part in the England tour of Pakistan, Steel. There was plenty of turn for Steel, and indeed for Northants’ offspinner, Rob Keogh, to suggest that Dan Moriarty’s or Amar Virdi’s spin would have been a useful weapon, but Surrey’s policies have put them at the top of the table and they’re not. . about to change it. And their fourth sailor and number 8 – a TK Curran – had made a memorable virgin in adversity the previous day and would never be ball-beaten to death on his return from a stress fracture.