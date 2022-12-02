Saturday, December 3, 2022
Safeguarding against next-gen cyber risks

by Jacky
The idea that cybersecurity is ever-changing is widely understood, but it’s important to define what exactly this means. The scale and impact of cybercrime has increased dramatically over time. Particularly over the past decade, the rise of ransomware has made cybersecurity a major topic of conversation at the highest levels and in the boardroom.

So what has changed? For starters, the cybercrime industry has undergone a radical transformation into a more professional and industrialized enterprise, with well-established supply chains and markets. Alex Holland, senior malware analyst at HP, explains Tech Radar Pro that far from the stereotype of “hackers in hoodies”, cybercrime is now really “big business”. Indeed, according to research by HPthe dark web fuels the way cybercriminals collaborate, trade, support each other’s attacks and also monetize attacks.

