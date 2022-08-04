Sadio Mane won’t hold back with Bayern Munich if he meets Liverpool in the Champions League

Sadio Mane has backed Bayern Munich to beat his former club Liverpool if the two European giants meet in the Champions League later this year.

Mane ended his six-year stay with the Merseyside club by signing a three-year deal worth £250,000 a week at the Allianz Arena in June.

The Senegalese star fondly looks back on his time at Liverpool but insists he will show no mercy to his former club if they meet in the Champions League this year.

Sadio Mané (above) supported Bayern Munich to beat his former club Liverpool next season

When asked if his goal against Bayern Munich in 2019 was his all-time favorite goal, Mane joked that it was before he quickly returned and insisted that the German side beat Liverpool the next time they met.

Officially speaking Bundesliga newsletter, Mane said: “I may have said my favourite, but now I would say second favorite goal, not my first, because he is my team-mate.

“No, I’m kidding… of course, I think it was for a good cause, some kind of charity. We had a good game. This is behind us. If we meet again, if Bayern Munich we would of course beat Liverpool.”

Mane previously scored against Bayern in the Champions League for Liverpool in 2019

Now he wants to do the same for Jürgen Klopp’s side in the 2022-2023 campaign

Mane, who arrived from Southampton at Anfield in 2016 for £34 million, played his last game for the Reds in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Mane hinted before that match in Paris that his future may not lie at Anfield and then confirmed his intention to leave less than 24 hours after the whistle.

Fans were disappointed to learn of the 30-year-old’s departure, as he was crucial to Jürgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool.

Mane will try to recreate the same success at Bayern Munich and has no intention of letting Liverpool get in his way.

Mane was part of the Liverpool team that bypassed Bayern in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019, but he insists the German side will win next time.

Mane says he’s focused on helping Bayern Munich ‘win all the trophies’ next season

Mane scored 10 goals in 10 games when he found the back of the net against Bayern Munich in 2019.

the forward defender Rafinha ran for the ball that came out of the air on the edge of the penalty area and delivered a spectacular first touch to position him exactly where he wanted it.

Manuel Neuer then came running out and Mane calmly turned the keeper around and fired it home to help Liverpool secure their 3-1 win.

It is a goal that Mane will not soon forget, but next season he will try to do better against Liverpool.

Mane discussed his ambitions at Bayern, saying: ‘I don’t think it’s easy’ [to win the Champions League]. I want to be clearer. If you play for Bayern Munich, I came here to win every game possible.

‘Of course, to win all the trophies. Of course our goal for the start of the season is to win all possible trophies. I’m here to help my teammates and make our dreams come true.”