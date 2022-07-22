Sadio Mane reveals he requested to leave Liverpool LAST YEAR

Sadio Mane has revealed that he filed a request to leave Liverpool a year ago.

The Senegalese attacker, who joined the club from Southampton in 2016, left Merseyside for Bayern Munich this summer after a stellar six-year stay with the club.

Mane was influential at the time, with his 120 goals in 269 appearances, giving The Reds virtually every honor to be won during his stint with the club.

Sadio Mane said he felt he made the right decision to join Bayern Munich this summer

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Mane said his life had always been challenging and as such he was a person who constantly challenged himself.

“Last year I made the decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life,” Mane said.

“It was the right time for me. I spoke to the coach [Jurgen Klopp] a year ago and talked to him about my desire to leave.

“If you see my story, I came from a small town – my life was always challenging, so I want to challenge myself all the time.”

The Bayern Munich attacker was awarded the African Player of the Year 2022 on Thursday

During his six-year spell with Liverpool, Mane, who was crowned Africa’s best player for the second time this week, won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League, as well as a host of other accolades.

The Senegalese described his stay on Merseyside as a “great” period in his life, but he felt the time was right to leave.

“I’ve played in the Premier League for eight years and of course I’ve had six great years at Liverpool and I can say we won almost everything,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but in life sometimes you have to make decisions and so far I think it’s the best decision I’ve made in my career,” he added.

Mane’s last game for Liverpool came in the Reds’ defeat to Real Madrid in Paris in May

“I’m at one of the best clubs in the world today and I’m very, very happy to be at Bayern Munich and very excited to start this season.”

Mane joins Bayern Munich, the club that has won every league title since Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund last won in 2011/12. Amid some turbulence earlier this summer surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s departure, Mane is expected to bring the kind of form that made him one of the Premier League’s key players during his time at Anfield.

He went on to describe how ‘passionate’ he was about the ‘project’ presented to him by the German giants, saying Bayern Munich’s attack on all trophies every season made it an ‘easy choice’ to join them. .

He said: “When Bayern Munich came to me and I saw the project, I was so passionate about it.

“They have big goals because it is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. I sincerely want to win cups, win the Champions League, so when you have a team that fights for everything, it’s always an easy choice.”