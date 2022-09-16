Sadio Mane ‘doesn’t look happy’ playing through the middle for Bayern Munich, claims Didi Hamann

Sadio Mane doesn’t look happy at Bayern Munich, or so Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann thinks after the attacker begins to show signs of frustration in Germany.

The Senegalese hero traded Liverpool for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup over a six-year spell alongside Jurgen Klopp.

Mane was eager to push through his £38m move to Germany when he set his sights on a Bundesliga challenge with Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane ‘not happy’ at Bayern Munich according to former player Dietmar Hamann

Happier times: Mane smiles as he celebrates last season’s scoring for old club Liverpool

But after a sparkling start in which he scored three goals in the first three games for his new club, Mane has now had five goal-free matches in all competitions as he tries to adapt to the demands of playing in another country.

Now Hamann, a former Bayern and Liverpool player, has wondered if the 30-year-old is happy in his new environment with boss Julian Nagelsmann’s appointment as striker.

“He’s not integrated,” he said gmx.

Hamann also claimed that Mane struggled to integrate with new club Bayern Munich

“I saw him at Liverpool FC, where he played through the middle. That is not his position. Now he also occupies that position at FC Bayern.

“He’s at his best when he comes from outside. He doesn’t seem happy to me.

“Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or, in defense, Lucas Hernandez, who is currently injured, are putting in excellent performances.

“Nobody’s talking about Mane right now. He seems isolated and hardly participates in the game. FC Bayern has to get a grip on that.’

Mane started for Bayern Munich in their midweek 2-0 win over Barcelona in Europe

Bayern are surprisingly third in the Bundesliga six games into the new season, two points behind table toppers Union Berlin, with three draws and three wins.

By contrast, former club Liverpool have been unable to adapt to the departure of their star striker, with replacement Darwin Nunez struggling so far to fill Mane’s void.