Sadio Mane beats Mo Salah to win African Player of the Year award for a second time

Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat as they qualified for the World Cup.

Mane ended up voting for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool team-mate and fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy.

It was the second time that 30-year-old Mane, who competed with German champions Bayern Munich last month, won the award.

Mané moved to Bayern Munich this summer and scored during his pre-season debut for the club

He was the last winner of the award in 2019. The Confederation of African Football failed to last for the past two years and has now changed to recognize achievements throughout the season rather than the calendar year.

Mane converted the winning penalty in February when Senegal defeated Egypt in the Cup of Nations final in Yaounde, proving the talisman as his country took its first African title.

Six weeks later, he hit the decisive goal as Senegal again defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout to earn a place in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Mane (right) won the award ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah

He overshadowed Salah on both occasions, although the pair shared success with Liverpool in the FA Cup and League Cup, helping them reach the Champions League final.

Mane also finished ahead of Salah in the 2019 voting. Salah, 30, won the award in 2017 and 2018 with Mane finishing second on both occasions.

“I dedicate this award to the youth of Senegal. I am very emotional and have no words to express how I feel,” Mane told the audience at the CAF awards in Rabat after flying over from Washington DC, where he scored in an exhibition game for his new club on Wednesday.

Mendy, who plays for Chelsea, was named the best goalkeeper in the world at the 2021 FIFA award in January.