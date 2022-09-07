Sadie Sink will star in thriller Berlin Nobody after performances in Stranger Things and The Whale

<!–

Sadie Sink stars in a thriller titled Berlin Nobody.

The 20-year-old actress — whose star has been on the rise with her roles as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things and alongside Brendan Fraser in The Whale — will appear alongside Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks in the Jordan Scott-directed thriller, with production scheduled for Tuesday. started.

The Brenham, Texas native plays the role of Mazzy in the film, who is the daughter of Bana’s Ben Monroe, an American social psychologist who moves to Berlin to research cults. Deadline.

Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo, the film also features German actor Jonas Dassler and Sophie Rois.

Sink has been hailed for her role as Ellie in the Darren Aronofsky-directed The Whale, the estranged daughter of Brendan Fraser’s controversial character Charlie.

She attended the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Fraser, 53, received a massive standing ovation after showing off his performance as a morbidly obese teacher trying to reconcile with his daughter.

Sink spoke to Collider in June about the role, saying it was “just a really creatively satisfying project to work on.”

She added: ‘It was a very small cast and set, and we had three whole weeks of rehearsal and Darren actually wanted to treat it like it was a play because The Whale was originally a play.

“The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, like you would in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so we could rehearse in a mock room, I guess.

Sink, who has also appeared in films such as Dear Zoe, Eli and The Glass Castle, said she was creatively stimulated “to have that rehearsal process that we so often lose when you’re working on a TV series.

“It was just really special, and it was nice to have that and to work together and focus on the character work and really take the time to dive into the lyrics so you feel really prepared when it comes to the shooting day arrives, and you know your character really well,” she said.