Sadie Sink rocks studded jeans on Today show and discusses ‘scary and sad’ end to Stranger Things

Sadie Sink wore denim jeans to the Today show on Wednesday in New York City to discuss her new movie The Whale and the ending of Stranger Things.

The up-and-coming actress, 20 — who rocked leggy black shorts and a busty corset on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month — looked radiant and hip when she arrived at the NBC studios in Manhattan.

During her interview, Sadie spoke candidly about Stranger Things’ “scary and sad” ending as she prepares to shoot its fifth and final season.

Sink’s porcelain complexion was radiant Wednesday morning as she headed to the Today show.

The young actress wore her red hair in glossy waves and pulled off a boho-chic look that paired a long black peacoat with denim jeans.

Sadie put on a long-sleeved white shirt and carried a matching handbag.

The star adorned herself with minimal jewelry, except for a stylish padlock necklace from Givenchy.

She also wore a pair of stilettos in the brand’s sandals, with silver Givenchy heels.

Fan favorite: The Stranger Things star was warm and friendly with her fans outside the studio

Once in the studio, Sink sat down with Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager, 41, and Willie Geist, 47, and talked about saying goodbye to the global phenomenon of Stranger Things.

“We know it’s happening and it’s the last season,” she said of filming season five. “So it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure.”

The All Too Well star was tight-lipped when it came to plot details, claiming she has “no idea what’s going to happen next.”

But Sadie did talk about the difficulty of saying goodbye to the “family” she forged on the Netflix hit.

“It’s going to be terrible,” she said. ‘It’s going to be terrible. These kids, this whole cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I really mean it.’

At the end of season four, Sink’s character Max Mayfield came out of her coma after surviving a brutal encounter with death at the hands of the show’s main villain, Vecna.

Max Mayfield has become a central character and fan favorite of Stranger Things, launching Sadie’s career into the stratosphere.

But as the end of her megahit show approaches, Sink seems to balance her sentimental feelings with enthusiasm for the future.

Concluding her Today interview, Sadie said, “And to think we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we’re going to see each other for another season? It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter, I think.”