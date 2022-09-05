Sadie Sink looks chic in a nautical-inspired £1,400 Gucci outfit at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink showed off her sartorial knowledge in Italy on Monday as she stepped out for another day of the Venice International Film Festival.

The 20-year-old actress looked incredibly chic in a Gucci nautical-inspired shirt and trouser set as she made her way to the Hotel Excelsior.

The redhead arrived at the world-famous hotel by boat, wearing her £1,430 outfit with sky-high platform heels.

Her suit consisted of high-waisted trousers with navy blue pockets and a cropped shirt and featured the iconic Gucci logo.

Sadie wore her long red locks over her shoulders and opted for natural-looking makeup.

The young star looked relaxed and happy as she stepped outside and waved to fans as she stepped off the boat.

She made a glittering entrance at the premiere of her new movie, The Whale, on Sunday, walking the red carpet in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown.

The actress plays the role of Ellie in director Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama – starring the male lead Brendan Fraser.

The film reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation on its first showing – with the applause sparked when Brendan’s name appeared in the credits. The independent.

The official summary reads: ‘A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.’

It marks Brendan’s first starring role in a movie since 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.

Sadie has only grown stronger since her role in the Netflix series Stranger Things made her famous.