Sadie Frost stuns in a silver metallic gown at Kate Moss’ new wellness brand launch in London

Sadie Frost looked radiant as she stepped out on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of Kate Moss’ new wellness brand Cosmoss at The Twenty Two in London.

The 57-year-old actress – who was married to Jude Law and shares three children with the star – wore a silver metallic maxi dress with ruffles down the center.

She elevated her body in the strappy number in a pair of sky-high cream wedges and carried her belongings in a striking dazzling silver clutch.

Sadie opted for a radiant makeup palette, including a bold red lipstick to add a pop of color to the classy number.

She styled her short brunette locks poker straight as they fell out of a side part that formed her face.

The designer seemed cheerful as she started a storm by pouting at cameras as she entered the event.

The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks supermodel Kate’s as the latest celebrity to enter the already complicated health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’ to gently take us out of the dream world, followed by a £52 cleanser and a £95 anti-aging face cream.

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the day, Kate recommends re-using her “mood-boosting” fragrance, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD-infused “ultimate antioxidant oil.”

With a dazzling price tag at just 30ml, it is described as ‘a daily indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and spirit’.