Sadie Frost faces her own cost-of-living crisis as luxury yoga clothing fashion company COLLAPSES

Sadie Frost is apparently facing her own cost of living crisis after her luxury yoga clothing company collapsed with almost £220,000 in debt.

Her fashion company, Frost Active, went into liquidation three months ago with just £8,400 in assets and £218,000 owed to creditors.

The liquidators have not yet disclosed how much they aim to recover from creditors.

Meanwhile, Mrs Frost, 57, has since said goodbye to her former marital home in favor of country life.

No one lived in the fast lane quite like Mrs Frost, who as Queen of Primrose Hill, set in the 1990s, hosted lavish, unrestrained parties in the £6 million north London townhouse she shared with her second husband, Jude Law.

But that carefree era — peppered, according to one enthusiastic attendee, the designer Pearl Lowe, by couples who swapped partners when the mood took them — is now little more than a distant dream for the actress and fashion producer.

Her financial problems stem from the failure of Frost Active, set up in 2019, whose products included ‘luxury yoga wear’ which came with its own crystals and inspirational messages and even a ‘soothing’ color scheme inspired by the seven chakras.

Despite being on sale at Selfridges and generating excited comments from her fans, the company went into liquidation three months ago.

Now I can reveal how bleak the position is: Frost Active has total assets of just £8,400 but owes creditors £218,000.

I have been told that the joint liquidators consider it premature to say how much – if anything – they hope to recover from creditors.

But Mrs Frost – who has a son from her first marriage to Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp and three children with Jude – will be painfully aware that one of those creditors is NatWest, to whom the company owes more than £50,000, which as a result of an outstanding loan.

After splitting from her boyfriend, producer Darren Strowger, last year, Sadie recently bought a thatched cottage in Wiltshire for £925,000.

She declines to comment on the fate of her company’s creditors.