World

Saddam Hussein ‘disposed of’ near ex-PM’s home post-execution

Merry
Saddam Hussein ‘disposed of’ near ex-PM’s home post-execution

Former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says Saddam was left between his home and that of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki before he was later taken away.

Former Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi has claimed that the body of deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was “disposed” of near the ex-premier’s home in Baghdad after Hussein’s 2006 execution.

In an interview with the Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday, al-Kadhimi specified that Saddam’s body was left in an area between his home and that of Nouri al-Maliki, who was prime minister at the time, in the fortified Green Sea of the city. Zone.

The comments came after al-Kadhimi was asked how often he had seen Saddam.

The ex-premier explained that he had first seen Saddam at his trial before his death, describing the trial as a “very difficult and pivotal moment in Iraq’s history”.

However, the second time would not be until after Saddam’s execution.

“I disapproved of the act (placing his body next to his house), but I saw a group of guards and asked them to stay away from the body out of respect for the dead,” al-Kadhimi revealed in the interview. .

“Yes, it (Saddam’s body) was brought (outside al-Maliki’s house),” said al-Kadhimi. “Al-Maliki ordered its transfer to one of the sheikhs of the al-Nada tribe, Saddam Hussein’s tribe, and so it was collected from the Green Zone.”

He added that “(Saddam) was buried in Tikrit. After 2012, when (the area) came under the control of ISIS (ISIL), the body was exhumed and moved to a secret location unknown to anyone to this day. His children’s graves were also tampered with.”

Prior to his prime ministership from May 2020 to October 2022, al-Kadhimi was the director of Iraq’s national intelligence agency and a known opponent of Saddam’s regime.

In 2003, US-led coalition forces overthrew Saddam’s regime, claiming that the Iraqi president possessed weapons of mass destruction and had a relationship with al-Qaeda, a claim the US has never proven.

After being found guilty of crimes against humanity, Saddam was hanged at dawn on December 30, 2006.

Al-Maliki served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from May 2006 to September 2014 and was the official who signed Saddam Hussein’s death warrant.

The then president of Iraq, Jalal Talabani, was against the death penalty in principle.

You Might Also Like

‘Climate disaster’: Lawsuit filed to stop Willow drilling project

Mom Katrina Sila was preparing for the baby’s religious celebration before the fatal accident on the Hume Highway

Sister of imprisoned fantasist will NOT accept that brother lied about being raped

Polish activist found guilty in abortion case to appeal sentence

Father unable to park in his own driveway in Newmains after installing foot-high curb

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article From left: Charlbi Dean, Anne Heche and Paul Sorvino Oscars In Memoriam Had Several Obvious Omissions: Anne Hesche, Paul Sorvino, Tom Sizemore, And More
Next Article Adam Sansome captured this moment of madness after hearing that what he thought was something falling off a shelf turned out to be a woman venting her anger in the wine aisle. Bizarre moment a woman breaks wine bottles with a frying pan in Tesco’s spirits aisle

Latest

‘Climate disaster’: Lawsuit filed to stop Willow drilling project
‘Climate disaster’: Lawsuit filed to stop Willow drilling project
World
'Not today': Bengaluru FC's remarkable renaissance
‘Not today’: Bengaluru FC’s remarkable renaissance
Sports
Tragic details have emerged that mother Katrina Sila (pictured left holding her baby, Ivy), 34, was running errands for a traditional Islamic celebration for Ivy before she and her children died in a gruesome car crash.
Mom Katrina Sila was preparing for the baby’s religious celebration before the fatal accident on the Hume Highway
News
WasteShark has been released in Canary Wharf, where the plastic can break up in the water
Robot SHARK is deployed in London’s Thames river that can collect 1,100lbs of rubbish a DAY
Science
Tragic: Model and social media influencer Jeff Thomas died in a suspected suicide after falling from an apartment balcony, sources claim
Jeff Thomas dies at 35: the model and social media influencer is found dead
US
Tears: Paul Chuckle, 45, choked back tears on Tuesday's This Morning as he recalled helping save a girl's life.
Paul Chuckle claims his iconic kids’ show Chucklevision revived a young fan from a coma
Entertainment

nba 2k23 mt

Lost your password?