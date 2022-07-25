Sad reasons why ‘bong teacher’ Lauren Russell risked her career to smoke a bong with two teens

A teacher who was filmed smoking cannabis with high school students escaped prison after a court heard she was suffering from mental health problems at the time of the infamous incident.

Lauren Gabrielle Russell was supported by her husband when she appeared in Sutherland court on Monday – after pleading guilty of supplying drugs to Lucas Heights Community School students late last year.

The physics teacher and Year 12 counselor made headlines in December 2021 when images of her lighting up a Gatorade bottle went viral on social media.

Earlier in July, Russell sought to have her charge addressed under the Mental Health Act – claiming it was a “lack of judgment” due to her bipolar disorder, which was originally diagnosed in 2009.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes unusual and sudden changes in mood and energy levels and can trigger manic episodes.

Magistrate Philip Stewart cited multiple reports from psychiatrists and acknowledged that her mental health condition influenced her decision-making at the time of the crime.

Lauren Russell (left) was supported by her husband (center) when she appeared in Sutherland court on Monday after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to her students

The physics teacher and Year 12 counselor (pictured in court on Monday) made headlines after a video of her lighting up a Gatorade bottle went viral on social media

No conviction was recorded with Ms. Russell being ordered to undergo a treatment plan, with the help of mental health professionals

No conviction was registered and she had to undergo a treatment plan, with the help of mental health professionals.

He accepted that in the 12 years since her diagnosis, she sought the help of mental health professionals and drugs, but he described the act of a teacher dispensing drugs to students as “important.”

“It is a serious violation of authority,” he told the court.

‘[Russell] recognizes the seriousness of the offense – she recognizes the position of authority she was in, and the offense remains serious.”

Magistrate Stewart also accepted that the 42-year-old was suffering from a ‘hypermanic’ episode and was under-medicated when she asked the teens if they wanted to smoke cannabis with her.

The mother also previously claimed she drank excessively during the Covid lockdown in 2021 – often one bottle of wine a night, but says she stopped drinking around the time of the crime.

The former teacher (pictured) will avoid jail after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to students at Lucas Heights Community School

However, the magistrate noted that there were conflicting reports about the exact timing of her sobriety, and could not discern whether she stopped in November before the crime, in December just after the crime, or a month later in January.

The maximum sentence for her crime is two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,500, but her lawyer Dev Bhutani asked the magistrate to consider a non-custodial sentence without a conviction.

He said Russell could undergo a court-ordered treatment plan that included ongoing appointments with a psychiatrist, abstinence from cannabis and alcohol and prescribed medication for her condition.

“She is highly remorseful, very unlikely to offend again and has good prospects of rehabilitation,” Bhutani told the court.

Prosecutors asked the magistrate to include a conviction to deter the general public from committing similar offenses, but the request was denied.

During sentencing, the magistrate acknowledged that Russell had taken steps toward rehabilitation and was not at risk of reoffending.

He noted that the fact that she can no longer teach children is a significant punishment in itself.

Ms Russell appeared in court on Monday, supported by her husband, and ordered to undergo a treatment plan with the help of mental health professionals

Magistrate Stewart accepted that the 42-year-old (pictured left with a neighbor) was suffering from a hypermanic episode when she asked her students to smoke cannabis with her

Agreed facts previously presented to the court stated that Russell contacted a student with a request to “catch up and smoke a cigarette” and arranged an after-school meeting at Menai Marketplace.

Russell later drove the student and a friend to a nearby location where she supplied the minors with cannabis — which she bought from a former male student, 17 — before taking turns smoking through a Gatorade bottle bong, police say.

Russell then drove them to Menai Skate Park, where she told several people she had smoked cannabis with the two students, court documents show.

Mr Bhutani told the court earlier in July that there was a coincidental link between his client’s mental health condition, who is bipolar, and the provision of cannabis.

He claimed that Russell had been “significantly under-medicated” in her dosage of lithium to treat her bipolar disorder at the time of the crime and argued that the episode of “acute mania” could have been avoided, based on the pathological results.

Reports from psychiatrists and psychologists noted that Russell was going through a manic episode at the time, resulting in a “lack of judgment” at the time of the crime.

The court also heard that Russell drank heavily during last year’s four-month Covid lockdown while teaching at home, but stopped drinking alcohol by the time she returned to class in November.

“It is a combination of drinking and cannabis use that exacerbated the manic episodes over the four-month period,” said Mr Bhutani.

Mrs. Russell will no longer be able to teach students, with the magistrate noting that this was punishment enough when considering her sentence

Mrs. Russell’s lawyer said it was his client’s combination of excessive drinking and cannabis use that exacerbated manic episodes over a four-month period.

Mr Bhutani said his client had taken “important and concrete steps” in her rehabilitation since he pleaded for the charges to be dismissed and for the preservation of Russell’s previous impeccable record.

He argued that a criminal conviction would have a “life-changing impact” on his client and her career.

“It should not be seen that a Section 14 diversion is an evasion or escape from punishment, but rather a recognition by the courts that someone with intellectual disabilities should be diverted away from the harsher aspects of the criminal justice system,” Bhutani said. the court.

The prosecutor opposed the application, citing a breach of duty of care.

Magistrate Philip Stewart previously accepted that Russell was a devoted teacher, but wondered how her husband or co-workers failed to recognize her maniacal behavior.

Agreed facts previously presented to the court stated that Ms Russell contacted a student to ‘catch up and smoke’ and arranged a meeting at Menai Marketplace, in the south of Sydney, after school