Sacred items in Massachusetts museum to be returned to Sioux

About 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that have been stored in a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century are being returned, museum and tribal officials announced Monday.

The items, including weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing — about seven or eight of which have a direct link to the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890 — will be formally presented at a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5, Ann Meilus, president of the board of directors of the Founders Museum in Barre, said at a press conference on a day more commonly celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day, according to several attendees.

“This is not our history of Barre. This is the history of the Lakota Sioux, and we must honor the Lakota Sioux and what they wish for,’ she said.

It is a repatriation project that decades in the making.

The return of the items is an opportunity to “start that process of healing,” said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux tribe.

The items that are returned are only a small part of a an estimated 870,000 Native American artifacts — including nearly 110,000 human remains — held by the nation’s most prestigious colleges, museums, and even the federal government that under federal law should be returned to the tribes under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, often referred to as or NAGPRA.

While the Barre Museum claims that as a private institution that receives no federal funding, it is not subject to NAGPRA, returning items in its collection that belong to indigenous tribes is the right choice, Meilus said.

Wendell Yellow Bull, a descendant of Wounded Knee victim Joseph Horn Cloud, said the items will be stored at Oglala Lakota College until tribal leaders decide what to do with them.

“Once the items are returned, there will be a mass meeting and a very close discussion about how and what we are going to do with the items,” he said. “There are mostly items from the scene of the massacre, so a lot of preparation and ceremonies have to take place before we can move forward.”

More than 200 men, women, children and the elderly were killed in December 1890 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in one of the worst massacres of Native Americans in the country. Congress formally apologized to the Sioux Nation for the massacre in 1991.

The Barre Museum acquired its native collection from Frank Root, a 19th-century resident of the city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Boston. He was a traveling shoe salesman who collected the items on his travels and once had a roadshow to rival PT Barnum’s extravaganza, Meilus said.

The items returned to the Sioux people have all been verified by multiple experts, including tribal experts. The museum has other indigenous items believed not to have come from the Sioux.

Artist Michael He Crow used his expertise of traditional Lakota Sioux artwork and craftsmanship.

“I recognize some of the designs and the colors that the Lakota used at the time,” he said.

There was a time when specific designs can be traced back to a particular family, but because those designs have been reproduced and replicated so many times over the years, that’s nearly impossible now, he said.

