Sacked William Adams worker shouted at staff after she was fired from job

A woman who was late for work almost every day for four years started a dirty diatribe against her colleagues after her discharge.

Kim Stevens worked as a used equipment inventory coordinator for construction supply company William Adams before being dumped on April 1.

She falsely filed a dismissal request with Victoria’s Fair Work Commission, claiming she was fired under “false pretenses.”

Documents referenced in the verdict show that Ms Stevens was regularly late for work and lied to the company about her Covid vaccination status.

Ms. Stevens received a performance appraisal in February, but between March 15 and March 28, she continued to show up late on average 40 minutes past her start time.

She also hadn’t kept up with her time on the TANDA system, according to evidence from a colleague.

Ms. Stevens received a show cause letter from management informing her that the company is considering terminating her employment.

‘Are you kidding me?’ Mrs. Stevens responds.

She then threatened to launch the largest sexual harassment case in Australian history.

Ms. Stevens was later given her letter of resignation along with three weeks’ pay.

Human resources manager Simone McKay claims Ms. Stevens then called her a “f***ing c***” – a claim Ms. Stevens has denied, according to the Fair Work Commission’s verdict.

Documents revealed that Ms Stevens also shouted the insult to her colleagues and told them she hated them before being escorted out of the building.

Ms Stevens argued that she was late for work as she continued to experience stress from a sexual harassment complaint she filed in 2021.

A co-worker claimed that Ms. Stevens sent him an email stating that a co-worker had accused her of having an affair.

Staff chief Kirsten Waller was then notified and she mediated a meeting where the colleague apologized to Ms Stevens and she accepted the apology.

Ms Waller testified before the Commission that Ms Stevens “felt” that other people were spreading rumors that she was having an affair, but did not accept Ms Waller’s offer to investigate further.

Ms. Stevens claimed her termination was a cover to cover up ongoing sexual harassment.

Ms McKay claimed she saw an immunization certificate showing that Ms Stevens had received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Ms. Stevens admitted on July 14 that she had not been vaccinated during a hearing for her wrongful resignation request.

Fair Work vice president Alan Colman sided with William Adams, calling the resignation a “proportionate response” and not “harsh, unjust or unreasonable.”