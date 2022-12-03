Sacked Tory MP Conor Burns cleared of misconduct: Launches withering assessment of ex-PM Liz Truss

<!–

A Tory MP who was sacked as minister pending an inquiry into claims he ‘touched a young man’s thigh’ has been cleared.

Conor Burns made a blistering assessment of former Prime Minister Liz Truss in the wake of the decision, criticizing her for “so casually and easily brushing aside the long-standing principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

The Bournemouth West MP lost his job as Trade Secretary and was suspended by Wendy Morton, who was then Chief Whip, after a witness reported the alleged incident at the Hyatt Regency hotel bar in Birmingham at the party’s annual conference.

He maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.

Today, Mr. Burns credited his family, friends, colleagues and constituents for being “immensely loyal, protective and encouraging,” vowing to rededicate himself in their service.

A Conservative Party spokesman said all available evidence had been reviewed and it was determined there was ‘no basis for further investigation’.

“The matter is now closed and Mr Burns’ membership will be reinstated as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

Mr Burns said in a statement: ‘The past few months have been hell for me, my friends, family and everyone who cares about me.

“Their loyalty and love carried me.”

The former MP vowed to clear his name when the allegations first surfaced, saying “no one should end their career on the basis of an allegation alone”.

“As Margaret Thatcher once said, ‘if ever you are tried by television or found guilty by accusation, that day freedom dies,'” he said.

Burns said he “never imagined that another leader of my own party could so casually and easily override the long-standing principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

He thanked voters “imbued with determined common sense that sees through political spin,” adding that he had been told at the time of the allegations that “they sensed something was off.”

The Bournemouth West MP previously told friends he believes he was on Ms Morton’s ‘hit list’ after praising Kemi Badenoch as a future leader at a fringe event of the conference.

Burns is a longtime ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Burns was born in Belfast but grew up in England, and has previously described himself as a gay Catholic trade unionist.

He has been a Member of Parliament since 2010 and was previously Minister of Trade under Theresa May.

But he resigned along with Boris Johnson in 2018, before returning to government under the new prime minister the following year.