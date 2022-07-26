Sacked Titans star Kevin Proctor blames marriage breakdown for rugby league’s DUMBEST EVER act 

It’s one of the dumbest and most outlandish things we’ve seen from an NRL star on social media, but an ’embarrassed’ Kevin Proctor has blamed a range of personal issues for his firing over the now infamous vaping incident.

The 33-year-old Gold Coast Titan posted a since-deleted video of himself in the team’s dressing rooms on Sunday during halftime of the club’s loss to Canterbury at CommBank Stadium.

Proctor did not play in the game, but was part of the squad as the 19th man, with the video supposedly taken in a washroom in the Titans’ locker rooms.

He was subsequently fired by the Titans on Monday afternoon, but both he and his manager have tried to provide some sort of explanation as to why he would have done it in the first place.

Kevin Proctor scores a try for the Titans in a 2021 match against Brisbane

“I’m ashamed of my actions,” Proctor told the… courier post.

“I want to thank the Titans for understanding and acknowledging my personal situation.”

The personal situation Proctor referred to involved injuries, cancer to his mother and the breakdown of his marriage to long-term partner Leesa Fife.

Kevin Proctor with former partner Leesa Fife. Proctor’s manager Chris Orr said his breakup was hard for his client, in addition to a host of personal issues

Kevin Proctor with Mother Theresa, who was recently diagnosed with cancer

“Kevin is facing some tough issues surrounding the breakdown of his marriage and ongoing injuries,” said Proctor’s manager Chris Orr.

“He will take this time to recover and refocus on possible opportunities abroad.”

Proctor was fit but was passed over for selection in recent months and would be out of contract at the end of the season.

He will now try to land a contract in the British Super League at the twilight of his career – a common move for NRL players.

Kevin Proctor with his daughters Zara and Myra on Christmas Day last year

The Titans confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon that they had fired their former skipper, who joined the club in 2017.

“The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being informed of an incident during yesterday’s game against the Bulldogs,” the statement said.

Proctor has also been released from his obligations with the club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

“His actions violated both NRL and stadium rules,” the club said.

Stadium officials confirmed to AAP that vaping is not allowed in the seating area or anywhere in the stadium.

In order for people to vape or smoke at the venue, they must request a pass-out and exit the stadium itself.

However, Proctor found himself a pair of unlikely allies, in radio hosts Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson – who criticized the club for firing him.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson, popular radio breakfast hosts at KIIS FM, have overturned the Titans’ decision to fire Proctor over vaping

‘the male’ [management] people won’t fire them [players] refuse to wear the gay logo – but you did something on Instagram and you got fired. That’s outrageous,” Sandilands said Tuesday morning.

“And may I ask, what’s everyone vaping? You didn’t want us to smoke, so we went to the safer option of vaping… Who are these people? Conquer yourself!’

“I think it’s ridiculous that this guy got fired for it,” Henderson added.

Most would argue that the Titans had no choice but to fire the underperforming star.

The fact that he probably wouldn’t get a contract after this year undoubtedly played a part, but the NRL would be outraged at a player who commits an illegal act and posts it on social media for adults and children to see.

Kevin Proctor has been sacked by the Titans after he posted a video during the halftime game between the club and Canterbury in which he illegally vaped in the locker rooms.

Using the hyperbole of the ‘stupidest act ever’ is also quite something, given the stupid things that are regularly committed by NRL stars – but that’s how bizarre it was to see someone so brazenly posting something that would clearly be a criminal offense .

Proctor, of course, is no stranger to controversy.

He was pulled from his co-captaincy role with the Titans after being caught buying and consuming cocaine on CCTV in 2017 with New Zealand teammate Jesse Bromwich.

Kevin Proctor is ejected from a game against the Sharks in 2020, much to his disbelief

At the time, he said he “can’t remember most of the evening,” and said the “night was a little hazy.”

Proctor and Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich were out after a Test against Australia.

Canberra man Adrian Mark Crowther, 45, was in court and fined, with police alleging they saw Crowther preparing a white powder on his phone on CCTV before the two players consumed the substance with rolled up notes.

Kevin Proctor was banned for four games in 2020 for biting Sharks player Shaun Johnson

The second rower was also banned for four games in 2020 after he was found guilty of biting Sharks player Shaun Johnson in an ugly incident.

He denied biting his Kiwi teammate and tried vigorously to defend the charges, but a picture is worth a thousand words – and the NRL competition judging committee had no choice.

Proctor’s NRL career, which includes a premiership with the Melbourne Storm, is now coming to an end after 282 gaming careers across the Storm and Titans.

Everything for a half-time vape.