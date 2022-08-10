Sacked M&S worker wins £15,000 in compensation after tribunal ruled she was unfairly dismissed

An M&S employee who was fired for being ill over a ‘traumatic’ confrontation with a customer who refused to wear a mask has won £15,000 in damages.

Deborah Daisy was verbally assaulted by the ‘aggressive’ man in November 2020 while working for the retail giant at the Oatlands Harrogate Simply Food store, an employment court heard.

The hearing was told it was affecting her mental health and brought back her previous experiences of armed robbery and her chasing a shoplifter from the store to a bus stop.

Ms. Daisy had had no training in dealing with crime, the panel was told, and she had been ill for five months due to anxiety and depression caused by fears for safety at work.

She complained about M&S’s “lack of action”, said she felt “vulnerable” in the store and was fired after the retail giant said no adjustments would be made.

The judge expressed his “surprise” that M&S ​​failed to resolve its issues, as it is a “well-equipped retailer”, and won her unfair dismissal claim.

The panel concluded that she should have been told the outcome of investigations into her personal security concerns and that the company had been hiding behind the GDPR restrictions. She has now been awarded a total of £15,004.41 at a further hearing.

‘Loyal and hardworking’ Ms. Daisy joined the company in April 2015 and worked part time as a customer assistant at the Teesside Park branch, Stockton-on-Tees.

The tribunal, held in Leeds, was told she was going to leave her job in January 2021 due to ‘high levels’ of anxiety and ‘severe’ depression after confronting a client who refused to wear a mask.

At a meeting on health issues the following month, the panel learned that Ms. Daisy’s anxiety and depression were caused by the pandemic in general, but referred to that specific incident. Modifications were discussed to facilitate her return.

The tribunal was told that two occupational health reports had been prepared and that she was deemed unfit for work, and that her return was unlikely in the near future.

The panel heard: “Her history may indicate that she may relive distressing thoughts and feelings from the armed robbery or other incidents where she felt threatened.

“This is likely to affect why she currently does not feel safe at work, despite strict Covid prevention measures.

“It is likely that Covid safety concerns are compounded by a number of unresolved past issues, including the armed robbery and issues she has hinted at in the past.”

The panel heard that M&S ​​had investigated Ms Daisy’s concerns, but was not told the outcome due to ‘vague’ GDPR reasons.

In April, Ms Daisy was warned that her continued absence could lead to her being fired if she were unable to return to work, the tribunal was told.

The situation had not improved by the following month, when the panel learned that thinking about work raised her anxiety ‘through the roof’ and made her feel ‘vulnerable in the store’.

The tribunal was also told that at a meeting about her absence, Ms Daisy said she felt M&S ​​had “not acted properly and dealt with abusive customers.”

‘Most of the fourth consultation was taken by [Mrs Daisy] complaining about the lack of action following the incidents she had previously cited as happening to her in the store and making her feel vulnerable,” the tribunal said.

‘It appears from the content of the conversation at the fourth meeting that these are the matters that [she] says it’s stopping her from going back to work.”

In June of that year, she was fired, where she appealed unsuccessfully.

Ms Daisy then took M&S to the labor court, which ruled she should have heard the outcome of the investigation and that M&S ​​only shared the information with her after she was fired.

Labor Judge Timothy Knowles concluded: “It was, in my conclusion, beyond the range of reasonable responses that a reasonable employer could have taken to dismiss without sharing the findings of the concerns she raised regarding her personal safety and dealing with [Mrs Daisy] about how to address her personal security fears in the future.

‘I am surprised that these cases have not been investigated with’ [her] given that [Marks and Spencer Plc] is a well-resourced retailer in the UK and given that the plight of shop workers and the abuse they endure at work is well known.”

The tribunal ruled that she would receive less compensation than usual, as there was a good chance that she would eventually be fired anyway.