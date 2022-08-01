Sacked by COVID: Cardinals star Kyler Murray to miss a MINIMUM of five days due to positive test

Kyler Murray is currently unable to take a break, but the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has contracted COVID, meaning he will miss part of their training camp.

Under NFL rules, if Murray tests negative at any point in the coming days, he could return to training.

This is a change from the previous version of the COVID protocols, which required a player who tested positive to self-isolate for a minimum of five days.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed his quarterback could be back in days

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury warned reporters about the condition of his quarterback during his press conference Monday morning.

“He was feeling really bad with cold symptoms,” Kingsbury said. “The protocol is at least five days, but if you feel better, you can test earlier.”

It is yet another blow to Murray who endured a chaotic offseason. Recently, he and the Arizona were faced with questions about the inclusion of a “homework” clause in his five-year $230.5 million contract. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed last week, the former Heisman winner had to watch four hours of game film per week for the entire season. Failure to comply would have resulted in Murray being deemed “in default” according to the contract language.

Last Thursday, the Cardinals made the decision to remove the mega-deal clause, releasing a statement explaining their reasoning.

“After seeing the distraction it caused, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended.

“Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as great as it’s ever been and nothing shows our faith in his ability to lead this team more than the dedication shown in this contract.”

Kyler Murray endured a turbulent outdoor season, now testing positive for COVID

The clause — and subsequent scrubbing — created controversy in the NFL world with differing views on the matter.

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon called the situation “embarrassing” for both Murray and the Cardinals.

“I think it shows a lack of confidence in the player that you even have to put something like this in a contract like this.

“It’s also a slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks. That’s something we used to be accused of when they wouldn’t let us play.

‘That we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart.

COVID also affects the Cardinals’ NFC West rivals, Seattle. Their 70-year-old fully vaccinated head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive and will undergo the same protocols as Murray.

Carroll is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will participate virtually until his return.