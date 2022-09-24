WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


‘Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel’: Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel

Sports
By Merry
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 33
1664019686 714 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 34
1664019688 556 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 35
1664019689 644 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 36
1664019690 963 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 37
1664019692 428 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 38
1664019693 532 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 39
1664019695 61 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 40
1664019696 181 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 41
1664019697 359 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 42
1664019698 611 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
'Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel': Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel 43

‘If you give Tuchel this England squad, he’ll win the World Cup!’: Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be REPLACED by sacked Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel – insisting ‘trophy specialist’ can bring glory to Qatar

  • Fans online are calling for Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate
  • The German boss was sacked from his role at Chelsea earlier this month
  • Southgate is under increasing pressure after England’s 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday
  • Fans online said ‘trophy specialist’ Tuchel should take charge of the World Cup

By James Cohen for Mailonline

Published: 12:12 p.m., September 24, 2022 | Up to date: 12:12 p.m., September 24, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Fans on social media have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate is under growing pressure after England were relegated from Tier A in the Nations League following their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night.

With Tuchel recently made available after being sacked by Chelsea earlier this month, fans are suggesting the ‘trophy specialist’ could bring glory to Qatar later this year if he is appointed England manager.

Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure as England boss after a string of poor results
Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure as England boss after a string of poor results

Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure as England boss after a string of poor results

Fans online have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to take charge
Fans online have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to take charge

Fans online have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to take charge

‘I tell you what. If Tuchel took over this England team for the World Cup they would have a real chance,’ one fan wrote. “He knows all the players so well and the right players for his system, which is so good in cup competitions.”

Another wrote bluntly: ‘Shoot Southgate. Rent Tuchel. England has become good. Simple.’

Others referred to the German’s impressive trophy haul throughout his career, saying: ‘Add Southgate and bring trophy specialist Tuchel to the World Cup’.

“Hey @England, it’s not too late to ditch Southgate and bring in Thomas Tuchel,” wrote one fan tagging the official national team Twitter account.

1664019688 556 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019688 556 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019689 644 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019689 644 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019690 963 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019690 963 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019692 428 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019692 428 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019693 532 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019693 532 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019695 61 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019695 61 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019696 181 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
1664019696 181 Sack Southgate Hire Tuchel Fans call for England boss to
Fans online were quick to suggest Thomas Tuchel should replace Gareth Southgate
Fans online were quick to suggest Thomas Tuchel should replace Gareth Southgate

Fans online were quick to suggest Thomas Tuchel should replace Gareth Southgate

Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League trophy during his 17-month tenure at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League trophy during his 17-month tenure at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League trophy during his 17-month tenure at Chelsea

The Three Lions are now winless in their last five matches, their longest drought in eight years.

Criticism on this scale will be foreign to a manager who has taken England to the latter stages of both major tournaments he has led them to, but the Three Lions’ recent form has been worrying.

If they don’t beat Germany on Monday, England will go into the World Cup having not won a game since March.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ed Sheeran, Alan Shearer and hating…

Merry

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Barrow’s promotion…

Merry

Roberto Mancini says England CAN win the…

Merry
1 of 4,759

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More