‘Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel’: Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel

Fans on social media have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate is under growing pressure after England were relegated from Tier A in the Nations League following their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night.

With Tuchel recently made available after being sacked by Chelsea earlier this month, fans are suggesting the ‘trophy specialist’ could bring glory to Qatar later this year if he is appointed England manager.

‘I tell you what. If Tuchel took over this England team for the World Cup they would have a real chance,’ one fan wrote. “He knows all the players so well and the right players for his system, which is so good in cup competitions.”

Another wrote bluntly: ‘Shoot Southgate. Rent Tuchel. England has become good. Simple.’

Others referred to the German’s impressive trophy haul throughout his career, saying: ‘Add Southgate and bring trophy specialist Tuchel to the World Cup’.

“Hey @England, it’s not too late to ditch Southgate and bring in Thomas Tuchel,” wrote one fan tagging the official national team Twitter account.

Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League trophy during his 17-month tenure at Chelsea

The Three Lions are now winless in their last five matches, their longest drought in eight years.

Criticism on this scale will be foreign to a manager who has taken England to the latter stages of both major tournaments he has led them to, but the Three Lions’ recent form has been worrying.

If they don’t beat Germany on Monday, England will go into the World Cup having not won a game since March.