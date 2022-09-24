‘Sack Southgate. Hire Tuchel’: Fans call for England boss to be REPLACED by Thomas Tuchel
‘If you give Tuchel this England squad, he’ll win the World Cup!’: Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be REPLACED by sacked Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel – insisting ‘trophy specialist’ can bring glory to Qatar
- Fans online are calling for Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate
- The German boss was sacked from his role at Chelsea earlier this month
- Southgate is under increasing pressure after England’s 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday
- Fans online said ‘trophy specialist’ Tuchel should take charge of the World Cup
Fans on social media have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.
Southgate is under growing pressure after England were relegated from Tier A in the Nations League following their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night.
With Tuchel recently made available after being sacked by Chelsea earlier this month, fans are suggesting the ‘trophy specialist’ could bring glory to Qatar later this year if he is appointed England manager.
Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure as England boss after a string of poor results
Fans online have called for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to take charge
‘I tell you what. If Tuchel took over this England team for the World Cup they would have a real chance,’ one fan wrote. “He knows all the players so well and the right players for his system, which is so good in cup competitions.”
Another wrote bluntly: ‘Shoot Southgate. Rent Tuchel. England has become good. Simple.’
Others referred to the German’s impressive trophy haul throughout his career, saying: ‘Add Southgate and bring trophy specialist Tuchel to the World Cup’.
“Hey @England, it’s not too late to ditch Southgate and bring in Thomas Tuchel,” wrote one fan tagging the official national team Twitter account.
Fans online were quick to suggest Thomas Tuchel should replace Gareth Southgate
Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League trophy during his 17-month tenure at Chelsea
The Three Lions are now winless in their last five matches, their longest drought in eight years.
Criticism on this scale will be foreign to a manager who has taken England to the latter stages of both major tournaments he has led them to, but the Three Lions’ recent form has been worrying.
If they don’t beat Germany on Monday, England will go into the World Cup having not won a game since March.