Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who turned down Marlon Brandon’s 1973 Best Actor Oscar, has died. She was 75.

News of Littlefeather’s death was shared by the official Twitter account for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Her family confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY that Littlefeather passed away on Sunday “peacefully at home” in Marin County, California, “surrounded by loved ones.”

Littlefeather, who was Apache and Yaqui, was born Marie Louise Cruz on November 14, 1946, in Salinas, California. A graduate of California State University at Hayward and an acting student at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, the actress appeared in such films as 1973’s “Counselor at Crime,” 1974’s “The Trial of Billy Jack” and “Johnny Firecloud.” 1975.

She co-founded the National American Indian Performing Arts Registry.

In 2018, Littlefeather revealed she was battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Her death came weeks after she received a much-anticipated apology from the Academy Awards. Nearly 50 years ago, the actress and activist rejected an Oscar on behalf of “The Godfather” star Brando, who boycotted the ceremony to protest Hollywood’s negative image of Native Americans. Littlefeather delivered a speech on his behalf, which was roundly mocked and jeered by many members of the public.

On September 17, Littleweather was honored in “An Evening With Sacheen Littlefeather,” billed as a program of “conversation, reflection, healing, and celebration” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. But Littlefeather had received a personal apology from the Academy months earlier in June.

“The emotional burden you have endured and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long the courage you have shown has not been recognized,” reads a letter of apology signed by the then president of the Academy. David Rubin. “For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather told The Hollywood Reporter in August that she was “stunned” when she received a formal apology.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day I’d hear this and experience this,” Kleineveer said. “When I was on stage in 1973, I was there alone.”

But while Hollywood still struggles to take meaningful steps for Indigenous representation, some members of the Native American community found the public apology to Littlefeather the bare minimum.

“Honestly, it’s been 50 years,” Eric Buffalohead, chair of the Department of American Indian, First Nations, and Indigenous Studies at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, told USA TODAY after the Academy’s event. “(It) definitely feels too little too late.”

He added: “Hollywood has spent over 100 years portraying American Indians as a part of the past, forever stuck in 18th and 19th century settings. The fantasy of American Indians has transformed the reality of American Indians into replace people’s heads.”

Littlefeather became the first Native American woman to speak onstage at the Oscars. Wearing a deerskin dress and moccasins, she gave a 60-second speech explaining that Brando could not accept the award because of “the film industry’s treatment of American Indians today.”

The 1973 Oscars were held during the two-month occupation of Wounded Knee by the American Indian Movement in South Dakota, which Brando referred to in the speech she gave.

As she left the Oscar stage after the speech, “I was confronted with the stereotypical tomahawk cutlet, individuals yelling at me, and I ignored them all,” she recently told Variety. “I kept walking straight ahead with some armed guards beside me, and I held my head high and was proud to be the first Indigenous woman in Academy Awards history to make that political statement.”

In the years since, Littlefeather said she had been discriminated against and personally assaulted because of her short appearance. On Sunday, the Academy shared a quote from the civil rights activist that read: “When I’m gone, always be reminded that when you stand for your truth, you will live my voice and the voices of our nations and our people.” to keep. “

Her family asked for donations to the American Indian Child Resource Center in Oakland, California.

Contributors: Jake Coyle, The Associated Press, and Kim Willis, USA TODAY

