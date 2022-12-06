Sabrina Elba shows off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer black dress as she beams as she leaves the British Fashion Awards after party

Sabrina Elba showed off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer black dress as she left the British Fashion Awards after-party on Monday night.

The model and wife of actor Idris, 33, looked sensational in the figure-hugging, high-neck number that highlighted her incredible frame.

She was all smiles as she left Chiltern Firehouse, where the after party was held – after turning heads on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a red and black striped dress and fur hat.

Beauty: Sabrina Elba showed off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer dress as she left the British Fashion Awards after party on Monday night

The wife of movie star Idris added inches to her height when she slipped on a pair of barely-there black heels as she stepped out in style and showed off her peachy butt.

The stunner emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette including a bold red lip while wearing her hair in a bobbed haircut.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

Stunning: The model and wife of actor Idris, 33, looked sensational in the figure-hugging, high-necked number that highlighted her incredible frame

The star-studded event was hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith and hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

In good spirits: She was all smiles as she left Chiltern Firehouse in London, where the after party was held

Glowing: The stunner emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette including a bold red lip while wearing her hair in a bobbed hairdo

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.

Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.

Big night out: The 2022 Fashion Awards returned to iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5

Pert: The star had her enviable physique on display in the dress that highlighted her peachy butt

Pose: It came after she turned heads on the red carpet earlier tonight in a red and black striped dress and furry hood

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing the boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.