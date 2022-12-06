Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Entertainment

Sabrina Elba shows off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer black dress

written by Merry
Beauty: Sabrina Elba showed off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer dress as she left the British Fashion Awards after party on Monday night

By Amelia Wynne for Mailonline

published: 10:10, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 10:11, Dec 6, 2022

Sabrina Elba showed off her gorgeous curves in a semi-sheer black dress as she left the British Fashion Awards after-party on Monday night.

The model and wife of actor Idris, 33, looked sensational in the figure-hugging, high-neck number that highlighted her incredible frame.

She was all smiles as she left Chiltern Firehouse, where the after party was held – after turning heads on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a red and black striped dress and fur hat.

The wife of movie star Idris added inches to her height when she slipped on a pair of barely-there black heels as she stepped out in style and showed off her peachy butt.

The stunner emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette including a bold red lip while wearing her hair in a bobbed haircut.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

The star-studded event was hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith and hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.

Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing the boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Presented by: Florence Pugh

BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY

Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel

Independent British brand: Wales Bonner

Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Presented by: Tilda Swinton

Leaders of change

The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas

creativity

Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.

Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons

Surroundings

Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.

Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

People

Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.

Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid

Presented by: Ashley Graham

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry

Presented by: Kojey Radical

