Sabres rally to season-opening win over Senators

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabers collected for the . defeat Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener on Thursday night.

Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the win by scoring two empty goals in the final 42 seconds.

The Sabers began to pick up momentum from last season’s close and showed signs of jelling by winning 16 of their last 27 games. Although Buffalo set an NHL record for missing the playoffs for an 11th straight season, fifth place in the Atlantic Division was its best since third place in 2011-12.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk fired a shot from the left circle on a 3-on-2 break to open the scoring midway through the first period. The Senators were undone by their power play, which ended at 0 of 4, including failing to convert a 49-second two-man advantage into the second period.

Anton Forsberg stopped 32 shots at the opening of the season as Senators starter in place of Cam Talbot, who is expected to miss another four to six weeks with an upper body injury.

With Bill’s star quarterback Josh Allen in attendance and wearing a Sabers’ No. 89 Alex Tuch jersey, Peterka scored his first NHL goal of his career to bring the score 4:31 into the second period by completing a give-and-go with linemate Dylan Cozens in a rush on the right wing.

Dahlin then did a lot of heavy lifting to score the lead goal. Dahlin started the game by making it through the Senators’ blue line before handing out a pass and going to the front of the net. The defender was left alone there when he was set up by a pass from Peyton Krebs from behind the Ottawa net.

Anderson, 41, who re-signed with Buffalo after considering retiring this summer, achieved his 309th career win, ranking fifth among American-born goalkeepers.

Anderson’s best save came with 7:40 remaining, when he dove and poked the puck off Tim Stutzle’s stick that came in from the left circle. Anderson also reached out to stop Claude Giroux’s snapshot on a 2-on-1 break with less than three minutes to go.

The season-opening game was between two division rivals who have built up a great deal of youth in recent years to develop into playoff contenders.

The Senators, with two playoff appearances in the previous nine years, appeared to be ahead of the Sabers in their rebuilding by signing offseason Giroux, the former Flyers captain, and signing Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago. The Sabers, meanwhile, were mostly packed with a lineup that included 21 of the 23 members who played at least one game for Buffalo last season.

IN MEMORY

The Sabers held a pregame ceremony to honor the families of those killed in a racially motivated attack on a Buffalo supermarket in May. Both teams then gathered behind the family members on the ice during a moment of silence. The Sabers have announced that they will have the words “Choose Love” on their helmets this season.

DEBUT

Senator rookie D Jake Sanderson, selected fifth in the 2020 draft, made his NHL debut. He is the son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson, who played three of his 17 seasons with Buffalo.

THEY SAID IT

“Maybe I’ll be the first to sign a long-term contract before he scores my first goal.”

— Sabers defender Mattias Samuelsson, who has no goals and 12 assists in 54 NHL career games, a day after signing a $30 million seven-year contract extension.

NEXT ONE

Senators: Saturday at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sabers: Hosts the Florida Panthers on Saturday.