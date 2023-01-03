Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tage Thompson completed a hat trick by scoring in overtime as the Buffalo Sabers defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Thompson also set up Alex Tuch for his 18th goal with a spinning pass from the rush and received a great pass on his second of the game. He took advantage of a Capitals turnover to score three minutes into OT for his fourth career hat-trick.

Even after Washington’s Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, only Connor McDavid has scored more this season than Thompson, who also finished third in the NHL with 55 points.

Tyson Jost also scored in the third period to tie the squad for the Sabers, who have been on fire in recent weeks, including a six-game winning streak that ended on Sunday. During that stretch, two games were postponed due to the deadly blizzard that killed at least 40 people and because hockey was one of the furthest things on their minds.

Players wore “Love for 3” T-shirts at the arena in honor of Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety man who wears that number, who remained hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a heart attack Monday night during Buffalo’s NFL game against the Bengals got. Signs with Hamlin’s name and the Bills logo lined the glass during the warmup, and the Sabers said neither players nor coach Don Granato would talk to reporters on Tuesday because they were still processing Hamlin’s situation.

The Sabers and Bills share the same owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, and consider themselves part of the same organization. Although this was a Buffalo road game, the Capitals paid tribute to Hamlin with a moment of support for the national anthem.

When the puck fell, a matchup of two of the top hockey teams tilted slightly in Buffalo’s favor. Past the top line of Jeff Skinner, Thompson and Tuch producing, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to hand Washington just its third loss in 14 games.

Luukkonen did become the 167th NHL goaltender on which Ovechkin scored. Ovechkin beat Luukkonen twice to score 28 goals this season and a career-high 808, 96 off Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Sonny Milano and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who returned winger TJ Oshie from a six-game absence due to an upper body injury. Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots.

NEXT ONE

Sabres: host of the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Capital Cities: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

___

Follow AP Hockey writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports