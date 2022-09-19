SA20 auction: Tristan Stubbs the biggest buy, Donavon Ferreira also creates stir

South African power hitter Tristan Stubbs fetched the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx) during the inaugural SA20 player auction in Cape Town. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won a fierce bidding war against MI Cape Town and Jo’burg Super Kings to land their homegrown hero.

Uncapped batsman Donavon Ferreira, who plays for the Titans, also created quite a stir. After listing his base price at Rand 175,000 (USD 10,000 approx), the 24-year-old, who can also bowl, was eventually snapped up by the Super Kings for Rand 5.5 million (USD 310,000 approx) in the accelerated round of auction. The winning bid came after some chaos as the Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals both tried to outbid the Super Kings but were forced to pull out as they didn’t have much left in the purse at the time and other spots still needed to be filled – if they were allowed to continue bidding for Ferreira, they would have run out of the purse required to fill their minimum quota of 17. Ferreira has played 19 T20s so far, with a strike rate of 148.26.

The Jansen brothers – Duan and Marco – were also in demand, with Marco joining Stubbs at Sunrisers for Rand 6.1 million (US$344,000 approx) and Duan going to MI for Rand 3.3 million (US$186,000 approx). Marco is already a part of the Sunrisers franchise (Hyderabad) in the IPL while Duan was recently with the Mumbai Indians development team that had toured the UK.

Kolpak returnee Rilee Rossouw, who has played T20 cricket around the world, also hit the dirt, with the Capitals shelling out 6.9 million Rand (about US$389,000). Wayne Parnell, another Kolpak returnee, also sparked a bidding war, which was won by the Capitals. They outbid the Super Kings and got the left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder for 5.6 million Rand (about US$316,000).

Rillee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen were among the top picks in the inaugural SA20 auction•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The SA20 auction continued what has been a meteoric rise in T20 cricket for Stubbs. In the 2021-2022 CSA T20 Challenge , Stubbs hit 293 runs in seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 183.12. In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians signed him up as a replacement for the injured Tymal Mills as he was still an uncapped player.

Then, in his first outing with the bat in international cricket, Stubbs slammed a 28-ball 72 from No.6 as South Africa threatened to chase down 235 against England in the Bristol T20I. Stubbs then joined Manchester Originals for the Hundred, where his part-time offspin was also matched by left-handers. Stubbs can also keep wicket if required and is open to doing any job for Sunrisers in SA20.

“Yeah, I mean it’s crazy and I’m still shaking,” Stubbs told the host broadcaster. “It’s crazy! I played most of my cricket at St George’s [Park, which will be the home of Sunrisers Eastern Cape] and I really enjoy playing cricket there. Like Neil [McKenzie] said after the SA A trip [I’ve been travelling everywhere]. I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven matches in a row. I feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations. Hundred comp helped my bowling more and seems to keep improving. I am open to whatever the team needs [from me].”

Shamsi reunites with Fortuin at Royals The Royals had jumped into action earlier in the day, signing fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who were the first two players to go under the hammer. Royals then reunited Shamsi with left-arm finger-spinner Bjorn Fortuin – the pair had worked well together for Paarl Rocks when they won the 2019 Mzansi Super League title.

MI brought back left-arm seamer Beuran Henricks, who has been part of their IPL franchise. They also recruited left-arm fingerspin bowling all-rounder George Linde and 20-year-old Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Waqar Salamkheil to support Rashid Khan.

JSK pack their side with pace The Super Kings, who are used to building their side around spin in Chennai, went the other way in South Africa, packing their team with high pace to suit the Wanderers pitch. They spent 2.10 million Rand on Alzarri Joseph who has been in fantastic form in the ongoing CPL 2022 for St Lucia Kings. Lizaad Williams, George Garton and Lewis Gregory will join him in the Super Kings’ attack along with pre-auctions Gerald Coetzee and Romario Shepherd.

Neesham, Morgan, Odean Smith find participants in accelerated auction

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith and former England captain Eoin Morgan, who all went unsold in the early exchanges, all found takers in the final round of the auction. Neesham went to Capitals, Odean to MI and Morgan to Royals. Daryn Dupavillon, who can hit speeds of up to 140km/h and is currently with the Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL, earned a deal worth 1.7 million Rand with the Capitals.

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

Jo’burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi , Caleb Seleka

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams , Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Cody Yusuf

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham , Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell