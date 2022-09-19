SA20 auction: Tristan Stubbs the biggest buy, Donavon Ferreira also creates stir
“Yeah, I mean it’s crazy and I’m still shaking,” Stubbs told the host broadcaster. “It’s crazy! I played most of my cricket at St George’s [Park, which will be the home of Sunrisers Eastern Cape] and I really enjoy playing cricket there. Like Neil [McKenzie] said after the SA A trip [I’ve been travelling everywhere]. I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven matches in a row. I feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations. Hundred comp helped my bowling more and seems to keep improving. I am open to whatever the team needs [from me].”
The Royals had jumped into action earlier in the day, signing fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who were the first two players to go under the hammer. Royals then reunited Shamsi with left-arm finger-spinner Bjorn Fortuin – the pair had worked well together for Paarl Rocks when they won the 2019 Mzansi Super League title.
The Super Kings, who are used to building their side around spin in Chennai, went the other way in South Africa, packing their team with high pace to suit the Wanderers pitch. They spent 2.10 million Rand on Alzarri Joseph who has been in fantastic form in the ongoing CPL 2022 for St Lucia Kings. Lizaad Williams, George Garton and Lewis Gregory will join him in the Super Kings’ attack along with pre-auctions Gerald Coetzee and Romario Shepherd.
Neesham, Morgan, Odean Smith find participants in accelerated auction
New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith and former England captain Eoin Morgan, who all went unsold in the early exchanges, all found takers in the final round of the auction. Neesham went to Capitals, Odean to MI and Morgan to Royals. Daryn Dupavillon, who can hit speeds of up to 140km/h and is currently with the Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL, earned a deal worth 1.7 million Rand with the Capitals.
Squads
Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer
Jo’burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi , Caleb Seleka
MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams , Odean Smith
Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Cody Yusuf
Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham , Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo