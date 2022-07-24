SA Women in England 2022

Marizanne Kapp will miss the T20I stage of South Africa’s England tour and has doubts about the Commonwealth Games after asking to return home for family reasons.

Kapp’s wife, Dane van Niekerk, later posted on Instagram that their brother-in-law had been involved in an accident that left him in intensive care.

Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune were notable omissions as South Africa took the field on Thursday for the first of three T20Is against England in Chelmsford, the latter due to a recurring right groin injury.

Sekhukhune, 23, experienced discomfort during the warm-ups ahead of the third and final ODI against England on Monday and after being assessed by the team’s medical staff, it was agreed she would be sent home to continue her rehabilitation. to start,” Cricket said. South Africa said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, star all-rounder Kapp has requested to travel back home to Gqeberha to be close to her family during this difficult time.”

Kapp’s departure follows batter Lizelle Lee’s shocking farewell immediately after the tie that kicked off the multi-format series in Taunton last month, which Kapp said earlier this month had taken a mental toll on her as one of Lee’s ” best friends”.

Lee later accused CSA of threatening to deny her a NOC to participate in the Hundred, but CSA has refuted her claim, saying that national team coach Hilton Moreeng was aware of the organization’s actions, which contributed to her retirement. Moreeng and CSA rejected Lee’s claims.

Kapp’s availability status for the Commonwealth Games was yet to be confirmed, with the tournament kicking off in Birmingham on July 29 and South Africa opening their campaign against New Zealand the following day.

She scored a match-saving 150 and 43 not out in the rain-stricken Test as well as back-to-back 1950s in the last two of their three ODIs, both of which South Africa lost by over 100 runs.