SA police dog Rusty saves his handler after a man, 27, allegedly stabbed him with a screwdriver

A police dog has saved his handler’s life after fending off the man who allegedly stabbed him with a screwdriver.

South Australia Police were called to the Adelaide suburb of Findon just before 2am on Thursday after receiving reports that two men were allegedly trying to break into cars and a house.

After the arrest of a 42-year-old man found on the street in Arnold Close, officers were told the second suspect had jumped on a dirt bike and headed toward Noblet Street.

Police dog Rusty (pictured) defended his handler after a man stabbed the officer in the hand with a screwdriver

A cop and his four-legged friend Rusty were on foot patrol on Noblet Street just before 4 a.m. when they spotted a man riding a dirt bike through the yard of a unit block.

The officer confronted the man, who then grabbed a screwdriver and allegedly stuck it in his hand.

Rusty jumped into his handler’s defense by biting the man, despite reportedly making multiple attempts to stab the dog and the officer again.

The man was still armed with the screwdriver when additional police officers arrived.

Paramedics treated the officer for injuries to his hand, and on closer inspection, Rusty was found not to be injured — all thanks to his stab-resistant armor.

The 27-year-old man from Findon was arrested and taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he was treated for dog bite injuries.

The man is expected to be charged with a number of offenses including attempted death or serious injury to a working animal, assaulting a prescribed rescuer, resisting police and possessing an article to commit a criminal offence.

He was denied bail and will appear before the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Rusty and his escort take to the streets on Thursday night on patrol.