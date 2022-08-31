SA offers $750,000 salary to lure GP to Lameroo-Pinnaroo district

<!–

South Australia is so short of doctors that GPs get an extraordinary $750,000 to move 150 miles outside of Adelaide.

The huge salary, which is three times the average that general practitioners earn, is intended to entice a doctor to the Mallee district in the eastern part of the state.

For the successful candidate, there are also employer retirement contributions, salary offers, and leave taxes in addition to the advertised salary range of $475,763 to $752,224 per year.

The medic will be stationed in the towns of Lameroo and Pinnaroo, which are 25 miles apart.

According to the Australian tax authorities, non-specialist doctors will receive an average taxable income of $232,903 in 2019-20.

The SA town of Pinaroo is looking for a new doctor and the regional health authorities are bidding top dollar to get one

Since the clinic is run by the state government, there is none of the overhead costs faced by private practice physicians.

The job includes running inpatient, outpatient and GP services as well as supervising interns and GP registrations.

The shortage of doctors in regional and rural SA areas is so great that $3,000 has been offered to cover a single shift in hospitals.

The Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network said a vacancy was advertised to fill a vacancy left by a longtime GP.

“We have already hired a part-time GP to partially fill the departing GP gap and we look forward to attracting an additional GP to our area to increase the services available in the Southern Mallee district a statement said.

The successful candidate can choose to be an employee with a paycheck, or work as a contractor and earn Medicare income and bill a gap.

“While this is the first example in the region where a salaried GP can be placed in a GP practice, SA Health employs GPs in other locations, including some medical staff at Riverland General Hospital.”

Rural areas of South Australia face a serious shortage of doctors, and one regional health agency is offering $750,000 to relocate there

The huge paycheck comes at a time when frustrated primary care physicians have spoken out about Medicare rebates failing to keep up with rising costs, forcing them to cut back on patient care.

GPs are pressured in some clinics to spend just six minutes on each patient doing bulk billing.

‘Churn-and-burn drug exists,’ Sydney GP Annie Marshall told the… Sydney Morning Herald.

“The only way to get a patient out of your room in six minutes is to give them a piece of paper – for a scan, a blood test or a referral. You can’t reassure a patient that you’ve looked closely, that they’ve been heard, in six minutes.’

dr. Zakaria Baig, president of the Royal Australian College of GPs SA & NT, said medical students are moving away from general practice because of the pressure and lack of financial incentives compared to specialist disciplines.

‘They (medical students) have lost interest in general practice. There are several reasons for this,” he says.

Medical students turn their noses up at the general practice because of the relatively poor compensation

‘(This includes) the large discrepancy in pay for GPs and other specialists; while GPs are recognized as specialists, GPs are not paid at the same rate.

“Young doctors are often in a relationship, there are no job opportunities for their partners if they go to the countryside … so they don’t like to go to the countryside unless there are special incentives.

‘[There are also] limited educational opportunities for children of general practitioners in rural areas. Many move to the city for this reason when their children are grown.’

In the southern region of SA, the only medical clinic in the city of Peterborough ceased operations in June.

As a result, the population of the city had to make the 43 km journey to Jamestown for medical care.