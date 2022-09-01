SA mum and hairdresser Renae O’Bryan pleads guilty to selling meth in Whyalla

<!–

A mother of two who owned a barber shop is now behind bars after her life was wrecked in despair, addiction and drug trafficking.

Renae Elma O’Bryan, 34, plunged into the dark path after a former partner was given custody of their two boys, the Adelaide District Court heard.

The qualified hairdresser was so distraught that she started smoking and ice-cream to cope and eventually she started selling the drug with her new boyfriend in the coastal town of Whyalla.

But in 2020, she and the new man in her life Simon Caldwell were caught with 7 grams of meth and charged with drug trafficking. They both pleaded guilty.

According to her lawyers, a pivotal moment in O’Bryan’s life came when her former partner, who was the father of O’Bryan’s two boys, reconnected with her in 2016 and 17, eventually taking their children to Victoria, the Adelaide Advertiser reported. .

This caused O’Bryan to “lose hope,” and she turned to the drug ice cream to numb her emotional pain, attorney Raffaele Piccolo told the court.

“As time went on, she became more depressed and concerned about the situation,” Mr Piccolo said.

“In her own words, she basically gave up caring for life.”

O’Bryan, whose barbershop eventually failed, began helping Calwell sell drugs by handling phone calls from buyers seeking deals.

Prosecutor Georgina Nicholson acknowledged that O’Bryan did not receive any money directly from the deal.

O’Bryan’s lawyers plead for suspended prison term, say she’s got her life back on track

O’Bryan pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after getting caught up in her partner’s meth trade

“The accused could not benefit directly from the sale of methamphetamine, although she did benefit indirectly because she was Mr Caldwell’s domestic partner and he earned an income from the sale of methamphetamine,” said Ms Nicholson.

Mr Piccolo argued that Judge Ian Press should consider her personal situation and give O’Bryan a suspended prison sentence.

The lawyer also said that his client had now come full circle and her life was beginning to change.

The court heard that O’Bryan no longer uses meth and is training to be a nail technician.

Judge Press will sentence O’Bryan later this month, along with Caldwell.