SA drivers clocked at extreme speeds will now lose their licence instantly under new laws

South Australians have been warned to let go of the accelerator or risk losing their license on the spot.

Laws now in effect mean lead feet will be caught driving to ‘extreme speeds’ – 55 km/h or more above the limit in a zone marked 60 or less – immediately lose their right to drive for two years.

If convicted offenders can also receive a prison sentence of up to three years.

In a zone with a marking of more than 60 km/h, driving at 80 km/h or more above the limit also leads to a compulsory driving ban.

For a second such violation on both charges, serial speedsters will face a five-year driving ban and five years in prison.

The penalties also apply to those who cause death through the use of a motor vehicle.

Police said the harsh penalties will make people think about driving at reckless speeds.

“These penalties are a powerful message to people who choose to threaten the safety of other innocent members of the community by driving at extreme speeds,” said traffic inspector Bob Gray.

“Driving in a way that endangers lives is a criminal offense and will be treated as such by the police.”

Two people have already been caught extreme speeding since the laws came into effect this weekend.

A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving at speeds of up to 200 km/h.

Police attempted to stop a Ford sedan after speeding near Adelaide’s CBD and northern suburbs, but the teen fled before being intercepted in the Adelaide suburbs.

A police helicopter followed the teenager’s car and officers punctured the tires.

The driver and four others abandoned the car before being arrested on the spot by police.

The teen was charged with aggravated extreme speeding, failing to stop, driving dangerously to escape the police pursuit and driving while suspended.

He was released on bail to appear before the Elizabeth Youth Court on September 30.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, a 55-year-old man was arrested in the mid-northern state of the state after being clocked at 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver refused to stop at Ucolta but was intercepted in Yunta, where he returned a blood alcohol level of 0.070 and was found to be the holder of a provisional driver’s license.

He was refused bail and was due to appear before the Magistrates Court in Port Pirie on Monday.

