SA cop run down by Ford sedan in Adelaide’s Paralowie

A police officer was left screaming in pain after being hit by a driver who was trying to avoid being captured.

The gruesome scene was caught on film in northern Adelaide, a suburb of Paralowie, after police chased down a Ford sedan Monday night and tried to lock the vehicle up on a normally quiet suburban street.

With two police cars parked on either side of the road to close off the Tolley Close cul-de-sac, the car accelerated through the narrow gap and crashed into the officer.

“All we heard was moans and moans, we looked quickly and there was this guy. Later we found out that a police officer had been hit, he broke one of his legs,” local resident Joshua Smith told 9News.

He saw the car flee on tires that were flat, leaving a trail of black rubber on the road.

Another local, Des Busch, said he was sitting in the lounge when he heard a car coming “quickly” down the street.

“The next moment there was a bang and we looked out and there were police lights everywhere.”

The officer was taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital with severe bruises on his leg.

Police had attempted to stop the blue sedan on nearby Mildara Ave at about 9 p.m., but it drove off.

The abandoned car was found shortly after hitting the officer on Kalimna Crescent, also in Paralowie.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to reports of a man found unconscious in an alleyway off Cawarra Crescent.

Witnesses said the man had tried to open a roller door before entering the alley.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating whether the man is associated with the officer’s hit-and-run.