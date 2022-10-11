S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North’s missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said on Tuesday it is capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea has launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear strikes on its rivals , though it claims the north ‘s advancing nuclear program poses a serious security threat .

North Korea said Monday that the two-week target practice with nuclear-equipped ballistic missiles, combat aircraft and other assets was intended to carry out possible strikes against South Korean and US targets. North Korea said the exercises were intended to issue a warning to Seoul and Washington, which were organizing provocative joint naval exercises involving a US aircraft carrier.

The North Korean launches, part of this year’s record-breaking series of weapons tests, were seen as an attempt by leader Kim Jong Un to acquire a more intimidating arsenal to pressure his rivals into accepting the North as a legitimate nuclear state and boost the economic economy. sanctions against the north.

Moon Hong Sik, acting spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry, described North Korea’s nuclear threats as “very serious and serious”. But he told reporters that the South Korean missile defense system is capable of detecting and intercepting the weapon systems that North Korea said it mobilized during its exercises.

Moon said South Korea is still pushing to introduce spy satellites, various surveillance drones and additional marine reconnaissance equipment to better track North Korea.

Despite Moon’s comments, some observers have said that some of the North’s newly developed weapons – such as a highly maneuverable KN-23 missile modeled on Russia’s Iskander missile and a hypersonic development missile – the South Korean and American missile defense can prevail. They also say that if North Korea launches multiple missiles simultaneously from different locations, it would be more difficult for the Allies to see and shoot down launches in advance.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his vow to strengthen South Korea’s defenses in conjunction with its alliance with the United States and its trilateral security cooperation with Japan. He said recent weapons demonstrations have shown that the North’s nuclear threat “is getting more serious every day”.

“North Korea has been consistently developing and advancing nuclear weapons capabilities and now threatens not only (South Korea) but the whole world, but I don’t think North Korea can gain anything from nuclear weapons,” Yoon told reporters at his office in Seoul.

He tried to reassure the public and called on South Koreans to “don’t worry too much and do your best with economic activities and livelihoods.”

Outside concern about North Korea’s nuclear program has increased since the north announced a law permitting the preventive use of nuclear weapons in certain situations. The South Korean military has since warned North Korea that it would self-destruct if it uses its bombs.

In August, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, made fun of what she called the misidentification by the US and South Korean militaries of the exact location for the North’s two previous missile tests.

“If the data and the flight path (of the missiles) are known, South Korea will be so bewildered and scared,” she said.

According to North Korea’s announcement of its seven rounds of launches, the weapons mobilized during the exercises include a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew approximately 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles), a distance sufficient to enter US territory. reach the Pacific Ocean from Guam and beyond. Some experts say the new missile could be aimed at a distant location such as Alaska or Hawaii.

Another missile North Korea said was launched from a silo under a domestic reservoir was likely a new version of its KN-23 missile, whose highly maneuverable and lower trajectory flight gives it greater chances of evading missile defense systems.

The first missile North Korea fired under a reservoir was intended to diversify its launch sites to curtail enemy missile defenses. In recent years, North Korea has also pushed for building larger submarines to face a nuclear retaliatory strike.

Before the North’s announcement, South Korean, Japanese and US authorities reported all seven missile launches. But none of their public reports included a reservoir-launched missile, an apparent failure to detect whether the weapon had been launched from underwater.

Kim Jun-rak, a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that a missile launch from a reservoir was seen as a desperate attempt by North Korea to escape South Korean and US surveillance. He said a ballistic missile launched from a submarine is an effective weapon system, but did not say whether the missile fired from a shell would pose a new security threat to South Korea.

In the face of the growing North Korean nuclear threat, South Korea has strengthened its missile defenses while developing preemptive strike plans.

The United States, which deploys approximately 28,500 troops in South Korea, has been using an advanced anti-missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense in South Korea’s south since 2017, apparently aimed at protecting nearby regions and additional U.S. troops potentially arriving through Busan. arriving and other South Korean ports in case of war. The US and South Korean armies also use Patriot batteries to defend key military facilities and the capital of Seoul, and South Korea is also developing indigenous systems designed to intercept various types of North Korean missiles.

