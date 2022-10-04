S.Korea and U.S. military fire FOUR surface-to-surface missiles in response to N. Korea missile test
S. Korea and US military fire FOUR surface-to-surface missiles in response to N. Korea missile test that forced evacuations in Japan and heightened regional tensions
- The missiles were fired into the sea off the east coast in response to a missile test by North Korea
- South Korea and the United States fired the four surface-to-surface missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday as part of joint exercises, officials said
- Each side fired two Army Tactical Missile System missiles, which hit dummy targets and demonstrated their ability to deter further provocations
- Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years
- US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have condemned North Korea’s test
