S James ejected from Chargers after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after committing two personal fouls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts.

The three-time Pro Bowler received a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.’s helmet came off after a 7-yard reception. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting an undefended receiver with the crown of his helmet.

The second play sent Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

James was escorted off the field after the two penalties allowed Indy to drive a 46-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

James also had the second of the Chargers’ two interceptions in the first half. He had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL