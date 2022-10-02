Hannah Spearritt’s secret S Club 7 boob job led to ‘the most traumatic’ four years of her life

Hannah Spearritt has revealed how a secret boob job in 2013 led to “the most traumatic” three years of her life.

The former singer, now 41, – who formed the iconic band in 1998 with Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett – felt like they were ‘dying’ before the operation was rolled back in 2016.

In a new interview with The sunshe described the symptoms she was struggling with ahead of the release of her new ITVBe documentary, Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast.

The star started experiencing symptoms just six months after undergoing surgery at a top Harley Street clinic.

Hanna, who paid £7,000 for the boob job, told the publication: ‘What I didn’t realize was that the silicones aren’t pure silicone, so you never know what extra stuff they put in there.’

She added: “It was like my body was slowly being poisoned.

Hannah then described the symptoms that led her to believe she was “dying”: “My hair started falling out. I suffered from severe anxiety and was diagnosed with systemic candida, which is fungal overgrowth – then the depression hit. By the end I felt like I was dying.’

Hannah revealed that the reason she got a boob job was due to the pressure of pop fame.

S Club 7 rose to fame after releasing their anthem Bring It All Back in 1999. They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles and sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

The star admitted that she constantly struggled with posing alongside the other female band members “with their curves” for boys’ magazines.

After going through the traumatic experience and undergoing the surgery, Hannah is now confident in herself and her body.

In a new female-focused factual documentary from ITVBe, Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants, the singer and actress will explore breast implant disease and ask key questions about breast augmentation surgery after her own augmentation surgery in 2013.

Together with her partner Adam Thomas, Hannah searches for answers in this revealing documentary of Twenty Six 03, about a controversial issue still debated among medical specialists and not officially recognized by the NHS.

IS BREAST IMPLANT DISEASE REAL? Neither the NHS or the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognize a single condition called breast implant disease. However, they provide long lists of possible — and commonly known — side effects of having breast implants. Implants are not designed to last a lifetime, the FDA says, and the longer a woman has the implants in her body, the greater the risk of complications. Complications occur in about one percent of all patients and can occur at any time after surgery. In addition to changes in the appearance and feel of the breast, some possible side effects include pain, infection, swelling or irritation, swollen lymph nodes, skin rash, or bruising. Reported symptoms of BII include fatigue, chest pain, hair loss and headaches, chills, sensitivity to light, chronic pain, anxiety, brain fog, sleep disturbances, and depression. The NHS is urging women with side effects to contact the clinic where they had the implants placed and report it through an official Yellow Card Scheme to learn more about implant safety. Source: FDA and NHS

The couple, who share daughters Taya, three, and Tora, two, want to meet women who have shared Hannah’s experience and change the way breast implant disease is treated in the UK.

And the SClub7 singer eventually had her B to C cup procedure reversed in 2016 because it caused a serious decline in her mental and physical well-being.

Speaking on This Morning in 2018 about taking care of her, Hannah previously revealed that after initially being happy with the results of her implants, “After six months, [my health] started to deteriorate. It started with fear and at the time I just applied it to the circumstances.

“Then things started happening like depression, things like ridiculous panic attacks – just a pile of unfolded laundry would give me a breakdown.

“I had hair loss, fatigue, amnesia. There was a list of symptoms that went on and on.’

Hannah believed that the textured silicone gel pouches or breast implants she had inserted were the cause of her misery, so she sought medical advice.

“I took just about every test out there, everything was negative, I was told I was crazy, I got a lot of meds.”

After talking to a specialist in America who diagnosed her with breast implant disease, Hannah chose to have her implants removed and made a slow recovery.

By telling her own story in this new ITVBe documentary special and raising awareness, the pop star hopes to find out if women are aware of the research surrounding breast implant disease before choosing to get implants.

Celebrity Health Stories, which will air on ITVBe, will focus on another topic close to four stars’ hearts.

Jacqueline, boxer Nicola Adams, 39, soap actress Jacqueline Joss, 29, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, will front the four specials.

Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious issues facing women in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process.