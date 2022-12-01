S Africa’s Ramaphosa faces impeachment threat over farm scandal

An independent panel appointed by the Speaker of the South African Parliament has found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office, findings that could lead to his eventual impeachment.

Parliament will study the report, submitted on Wednesday, and decide next week whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings.

This comes just weeks before an election conference that will decide whether Ramaphosa will be allowed to run for a second term on the African National Congress (ANC) ruling ticket in 2024 polls.

The president immediately denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

“I categorically deny that I have breached this oath in any way, and I likewise deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations against me,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the South African presidency after the findings were made on Wednesday. released. .

In June, it emerged that an estimated $4 million in cash had been stolen from Ramaphosa’s game ranch in 2020, raising questions about how the billionaire president, who came to power with a promise to fight corruption, got the money and whether he it stated.

The three-member panel was set up in September and was tasked with considering whether there was sufficient evidence to show that Ramaphosa had committed a serious violation of the constitution or the law or serious misconduct, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa said. -Nqakula, when she made the report earlier on Wednesday.

The panel said Ramaphosa should be further examined for his ability to remain in office.

“In all circumstances, we believe that the evidence presented to the panel shows prima facie evidence that the president may have been guilty of a serious violation of certain parts of the constitution,” the report said.

These include failing to report the theft directly to the police, acting in a manner inconsistent with holding office, and exposing himself to a clash between his official responsibilities and his private affairs.

Although Ramaphosa has confirmed that there was a robbery on his farm, he said the money came from proceeds from game sales. He has denied violating the law or any regulations related to his office.

‘Untenable position’

John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), said Ramaphosa was in a tight spot, Reuters news agency reported.

“The report itself puts the president in an almost untenable position, especially as it relates to his own party’s standoff rules and the strong line he has taken against others within his party,” he said.

Ramaphosa came to power in 2018 promising to stamp out corruption after the corruption-ridden era of his former boss, Jacob Zuma, and has generally urged any party official accused of corruption to leave office pending of research.

The alleged cover-up has tarnished the president’s reputation and overshadowed his bid for re-election at the helm of the ANC.

Ramaphosa, 70, is the favorite to win at the ruling party’s conference from December 16-20, where he will be challenged by Zweli Mkhize, 66, an ex-minister of health who resigned last year over corruption allegations.

In November, the president’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, told journalists that Ramaphosa “would be happy to step aside” if he faces criminal charges.

The likelihood of impeachment is slim given the ANC’s dominance in parliament, where it holds 230 seats, or nearly 60 percent of the total, and votes mostly along party lines. A two-thirds majority is required to impeach a president.

Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in parliament on Thursday and could face opposition politicians.

The investigation is separate from a criminal investigation being conducted by the police, which Ramaphosa has welcomed.

The report will be discussed in the national assembly on Dec. 6, said the speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula.