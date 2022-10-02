Rylan Shows Off His Long Blonde Locks In A Series Of ’10 Years’ Snaps After X Factor Debut

<!–

Rylan Clark looked unrecognizable on Sunday as he took to Instagram to show off his long blonde locks in a number of selfies.

The 33-year-old presenter, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, is known for his short black hair, but that wasn’t always the case and he seems to have changed it again.

When the star first appeared on the show, he sported long bleached blonde locks and to celebrate his 10 years of fame, Rylan has recreated the look.

The It Takes Two host wowed in a blonde wig that draped over his shoulders as he posed for social media selfies.

He couldn’t help but smile at the snaps, revealing that he actually “hated” the fact that he “liked” the look again.

The star went to his Radio 2 show with the new but old look and put a black baseball cap on his head.

He captioned the messages: ‘Happy 10 years babe… I hate the fact that I like this hair again’.

Rylan took to his Instagram story to share a short clip of him driving a car to work wearing the eye-catching wig.

He later held a peace sign for the camera while in his radio studio before broadcast, wearing a black zip-up sweater and blue jeans.

Rylan rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, and a year later he won Celebrity Big Brother before taking on hosting duties later.

The star found his way into presenting, hosting shows such as Strictly’s It Takes Two, Supermarket Sweep, This Morning and now has his own Radio 2 show.

Last month, Rylan revealed that he had confided in close friends and showbiz ‘stepparents’ Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes during his battle with depression – in which he was hospitalized and tried to take his own life.

The presenter described the moment he saw the married couple as a ‘wake-up call’ and admitted that he had ‘never seen Eamonn so upset’.

The TV star has detailed his heartbreaking time in his new memoir Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future.

In excerpts from the book obtained by The Sun, the presenter explained how he spent three months with his mother Linda – after a stay in a private health facility.

After this, he returned to the hospital for a week after receiving a bad spell, which led to Linda secretly contacting Ruth and Eamonn.

Calling them two of his best friends in the industry, Rylan wrote, “I remember what their faces looked like when they saw me, when I saw how very sick I was, and then Eamonn got really upset. I had never seen Eamonn get so angry, and that was like a wake-up call.

“I remember thinking, ‘Do I look so sick? Am I that bad?’ It was just awful. They stayed with me all day.’

The star has previously admitted that Ruth and Eamonn were “afraid” of him and “shocked” at his fragile condition.

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, please call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.