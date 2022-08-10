Rylan Clark reveals his freckles and natural skin in a rare make-up-free and unfiltered selfie

<!–

He openly wears makeup and has veneers to brighten up his smile.

And on Tuesday, Rylan Clark revealed his freckles and natural skin when he chose to forgo makeup for a rare, fresh selfie posted to Instagram without filters.

The former X Factor star, 33, looked drastically different from his typical heavily made-up self as he dropped the foundation and contours for a stripped-down photo.

Stripped: On Tuesday, Rylan Clark, 33, revealed his freckles and natural skin when he chose to forgo makeup for a rare, fresh selfie posted to Instagram without filters

Rylan used gray markers to identify his freckles, which he added to “thanks to Barcelona,” and a bite to his face, admitting the stain: “Spider or shark, not sure.”

The TV personality also noted that his eyes were “real” and captioned the photo: “Happy No Filter Day.”

His unfiltered, make-up-free selfie was acclaimed by his celebrity friends, with Ruth Langsford commenting, “I LOVE your freckles!”

Venessa Feltz gushed, “You’re the cutest,” while Dermot O’Leary added, “Hannnnnnndsome.”

Celebrity Friends: His unfiltered, makeup-free selfie was critically acclaimed by his celebrity friends and sparked a joke with David Walliams

Funny exchange comedian David Walliams posts a throwing up emoji under the selfie, to which Rylan replied “you absolute p***k” followed by laughing emojis.

The One Show host also shared the selfie on his Instagram stories, adding: ‘Face off… no makeup or filter. I could literally be 12 babe hashtag rough.”

In a further candid confession, Rylan uploaded a video of herself without makeup, writing, “I immediately went to put a filter on, stopped myself.”

Real: The former X Factor star looked drastically different from his typical heavily made-up self as he dropped the foundation and contoured for a stripped-down photo

Real talk: In a further candid confession, Rylan uploaded a video of herself without makeup on, writing: ‘I immediately went to put a filter on, stopped myself’

Delighted: In January, Rylan chose to have porcelain veneers placed – usually thin flakes of dental ceramics placed over existing teeth

In January, Rylan opted to have porcelain veneers placed — usually thin flakes of dental ceramics placed over the existing teeth.

The star previously split fans after unveiling his first set of veneers in 2013, shortly after he rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor.

He told Notebook magazine: ‘The day before I started hosting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, my first presentation job, I got my veneers done.

“My mouth was swollen from the anesthetic, they were radiant white, brand new. That was the first night everyone saw them, and all people did was take the teeth out of my teeth.

“So nobody realized I was a presenter, and by the time they stopped talking about my teeth a few months later, I had gotten better at the job.”

Discord: The presenter’s previous set of veneers didn’t sit well with fans (pictured with his old set in 2014)

Before and after: Rylan pictured (left) in 2011 before getting his veneers and (right) in 2016 three years after his original treatment