Rylan Clark reveals he tried to end his own life after marriage breakdown

Rylan Clark sadly revealed that he tried to end his own life last year after his breakup.

The TV star, 33, has said in his new book that he felt he “couldn’t go on” after his ex-husband Dan Neal left him when Rylan told him he had cheated on him.

Rylan revealed that he had been unfaithful to his now former partner ‘years ago’, but that when he was released in May 2011, Dan told him their relationship was over and had moved out of the house after six years together.

Difficult: Rylan Clark has sadly revealed that he was trying to end his own life after his marriage break

In his new book, he writes about his mental breakdown after the breakup: ‘For the first time in my 32 years I felt that I could no longer go on.

“What’s the point?” I thought. I lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to put an end to it. I won’t go into details because I don’t think it’s fair to my mother, but thank God I wasn’t successful.’

Complicated: The TV star, 33, has shared in his new book that he felt he “couldn’t go on” after ex-husband Dan Neal left him when Rylan told him he cheated on him

He added that he told Dan that he cheated on him: “I woke up one morning and decided to tell my current ex that I cheated on him years ago. He left. Told me it was over and that was that.’

It comes after Rylan revealed he was rushed to hospital twice last year after his ‘heart stopped’.

The star shared how the terrifying ordeal happened during the split from husband Dan, 43.

At the launch of his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, he said, “Not only did I get mentally ill, I got physically ill.”

Ex: After the breakdown of his six-year marriage, the TV favorite took five months out of the spotlight due to his deteriorating health (pictured with Dan in 2017)

After the breakdown of his six-year marriage, the television favorite took five months out of the spotlight due to his deteriorating health.

He previously claimed to have fallen to just nine stones, leading to him being hospitalized for “security reasons” after refusing food.

She told the audience at the Royal Festival Hall in London: ‘Last year I ended up in the back of an ambulance twice because my heart gave out’.

After hospitalization, he received an injection that caused his heart to beat more regularly.

He explained: ‘I just remember the shot that came in and suddenly this feeling from the center of your body, both sides, almost took over you, and you just stopped and my heart stopped’.

“There are only seven faces and this bright light just stares at me. And then I took a breath. And they said, “He’s in a normal rhythm.”

“I was like, ‘What the f**k is going on?'”

He went on to say that relatives were convinced he was just heartbroken, but he was sure it was more serious.

Low point: In his new book he writes about his mental breakdown after the split: ‘For the first time in my 32 years I felt that I couldn’t go on’

“I knew it wasn’t right. It turned out that my heart needed to be restarted. I remember I was in rhesus and I had all these pads on with all these wires and didn’t understand what it was’.

He continued: “Only after that did I say, ‘What were the pads for?’ And they said, ‘If you hadn’t caught your breath… because we had to restart you electrically’.

“You don’t even think about it when you’re there. So I didn’t just get mentally ill, I got physically ill.’

It came after Rylan revealed that his body was “locked off” and that his mother Linda was convinced he was having a stroke during his health problems.

The presenter admitted he couldn’t even speak and had “slurred” speech while taking time off from work.

Caring mum: It comes after Rylan revealed his body was ‘locked off’ and his mum Linda (pictured) was convinced he had a stroke during his health struggles

Now, appearing on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the TV personality said, “My body has completely stopped. I wouldn’t eat. I went through a phase where I couldn’t even speak, which could be quite helpful for some people.

“My speech was just slurred. My mother thought I was having a stroke. My body just went. I went to the 9th and I’m six feet tall.’

He is an avid Eurovision fan and has been a semi-final commentator since 2018, but his notable absence from the 2021 match raised red flags among friends.

Rylan continued: ‘Two days before I would go to the Eurovision Song Contest, everyone knew that something was wrong if I was not at the Eurovision Song Contest.

“If I had done it, I might not have lost weight so quickly. And when I say quick drop, it felt like minutes. I felt like I’d had the shot and that I stopped.’

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, who claims he hadn’t stopped working since his 2012 stint on The X Factor, confessed that he needed a break.

He said: ‘It was difficult, but on reflection, yes, I had to stop. Maybe it was a 10 year amalgamation. I haven’t stopped since the day I went to The X Factor.

‘Nothing stopped. I don’t regret stopping. I feel like if I try to keep going, maybe I could have handled things better personally. I don’t regret quitting.’

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, please call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.