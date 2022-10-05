Rylan Clark reveals Big Brother secrets including a star defecating on the FLOOR

<!–

Rylan Clark has lifted the lid on Big Brother stars’ secret and filthy antics that were not shown on camera.

Writing in his memoir, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, the 33-year-old host explained that some of the most shocking incidents surrounding the reality show were the ones that happened outside the house itself.

Tacky behind-the-scenes incidents include a former roommate defecating on the floor of a hotel room, while another star was kicked out of a company car after committing a sexual act with their partner in the back seat.

Rylan recalled, “An ex-roommate left a pile of human feces on the floor of his room—a very big dump!”

After confronting the roommate – whose identity has been hidden – Rylan went into hysterics over their ‘brilliant’ excuse of claiming to ‘drop a kebab on the floor’.

After further grilling, their story changed and they claimed that a dog must have broken into the room, left an ‘oops’ on the carpet and then left.

Rylan recalled: “I couldn’t contain my laughter, but we knew the game was over and we had to pay [hotel] cleaning bill.

“As much as we love this ex-roommate, there always seems to be some kind of drama around them…it was one of my all-time favorite excuses.”

Away from supervision: The 33-year-old presenter explained that some of the most shocking incidents surrounding the reality show were the ones that took place outside the home

Rylan also recalled the time a former Celebrity Big Brother housemate was eventually kicked home from their car after performing on Bit On The Side.

He revealed: ‘The driver had to stop on the side of the M25 and ask the ex-housemate and their partner to get out of the vehicle after a sexual act in the back of the car.

“Getting the call was exciting and funny, not to mention the guys stranded on the hard shoulder in the middle of the night.”

Rylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and fronted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from that year to 2018.

One to watch: Rylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and fronted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from that year to 2018 (pictured in the show)

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Big Brother will air on ITV in 2023, five years after it was discontinued by Channel 5.

Speaking of the reboot, Rylan told the Dish podcast, “I’ve wanted that show to come back since the day it finished. I haven’t let it go yet… but it’s a new era of Big Brother.”

While there have been calls for the star to take on hosting duties, he confessed, “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know Emma’s [Willis] said she’s not coming back. I don’t know if it will be any of us who used to be there.

‘I didn’t make a secret, and I still won’t make a secret, of course I’d like to go back. It was such a big part of my life.’

Dish, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is now available on all podcast providers.