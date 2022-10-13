Rylan Clark reflects on ‘horrendous’ breakdown after marital split

Rylan Clark has reflected on his ‘horrific’ mental health breakdown after he split from ex-husband Dan Neal last year due to a marital shock.

The 33-year-old presenter ended up in a mental hospital after having suicidal thoughts as his marriage ended, causing him to lose weight to just nine stones.

Rylan has now shared how, after he could have been in ‘the worst place’, he now knows he can ‘never let that happen to him again’.

Speaking on Shopping with Keith Lemon about his divorce he said ‘I’m still going through it. It hasn’t been easy, terrible. I became ill.

‘I went down to about nine stone and I’m six feet. I didn’t eat. I couldn’t speak for a few weeks – which I know some people would love to hear.

“It was a big shock, everything changed, and now I’m glad I found the worst place I could have been, because now I know I can never let myself be like that again.”

He gave advice to others who were going through something similar, saying, ‘Try to talk, try to go about your day and things like that. But I couldn’t. It got so bad I couldn’t be home, I had to be somewhere else.’

Returning to TV after his slump, he added: ‘For the first time in 10 years I remember hearing the count in my ear, it was Strict, and it went ‘5.4..’ and I just thought ‘am I done?’.

“In those three seconds before I go back in the air, I think ‘am I ready to go back to work?’ And then it was too late. Sometimes you have to. And I was done.

It comes after Rylan revealed earlier this month that he longs to find a partner who will “love me for me” following his divorce from husband Dan.

In his memoir, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, he admitted that he spent eight years with his ex doubting whether he was with him for love or fame, a mentality he struggled to shake off as he met new people.

The star further noted that after his divorce, he realized he had no friends left and confessed that he regretted not signing a prenuptial agreement.

Rylan discussed his fears and thought, ‘Is that person seeing me because they want to see me? Because they really like me? Do they really like me? Or are they just excited about Rylan’s new partner’s job?

“I mean, if I couldn’t trust the man I lived with for eight years to be with me for the right reasons, how could I trust any random person I just met in a bar?

“I just want to find someone who loves me for me… I was with the wrong person for eight years and yet I thought I had found The One.”

He later joked, “Next time get a prenup, too, you stupid p**k.” The star has not disclosed the costs of his divorce settlement.

Rylan describes the aftermath of his breakup: “Sometimes friends grow apart, the way I was in my marriage was the nail in the coffin.

“When I divorced my husband, I got ‘oh f**k I’m alone’. It suddenly dawned on me that literally overnight I had no friends to talk about because I could no longer count on the friends we had as a couple.

“In the eight years I was with my ex, I didn’t really make time for my people, my friendships.

‘On points I didn’t even make time for my own blood family. That’s what’s so sad about it. I realize now that I forgot about the Clark side of my life for a while.”

When he got back into the dating pool, Rylan admitted that he had grown increasingly frustrated with Tinder, due to the amount of messages from men asking him to prove he wasn’t a catfish.

“I’m just so tired of it,” he explained. “I just feel like writing back and saying, ‘You know what, I’m fake.’ Don’t worry about it. I’ll take aw**k instead.’

Rylan and former police officer Dan announced their separation in June last year after six years together.

Tragically, Rylan tried to take his own life after the split, admitting: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt like I couldn’t go on.

“I lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to put an end to it. I won’t go into details because I don’t think it’s fair to my mother, but thank God I wasn’t successful.’

After the breakdown of his six-year marriage, the television favorite took five months out of the spotlight due to his deteriorating health.

He previously claimed to have fallen to just nine stones, leading to him being hospitalized for “security reasons” after refusing food.

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, please call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.