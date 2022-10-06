Rylan Clark performs a duet with Pop Idol icon Michelle MacManus on stage in Glasgow

Rylan Clark took the stage with a fellow reality show icon on Wednesday night.

The TV and radio star, who began his career on The X Factor, teamed up with Pop Idol legend Michelle MacManus for a duet during the final stop in the promotional tour for his memoir.

Rylan and Michelle, 42, sang together on the stage performance Glasgow’s Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox in honor of Rylan’s book TEN: The Decade that Changed My Future.

Rylan and Michelle hosted the event before breaking into a rendition of her 2004 hit All This Time.

And Rylan, 33, couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared a video of the big moment with his Instagram fans.

Michelle won the second and final series of Pop Idol in 2003, with her debut single All This Time, which hit number one in the UK Singles Chart in January 2004.

After the show, Rylan wrote on social media: ‘The best night to celebrate #RylanTen in Glasgow. I love you Michelle x’

Rylan has been touring the country promoting his new memoir, which focuses on the highs and lows of his career and the recent collapse of his marriage to Dan Neal.

In the book, Rylan revealed that he longs to find a partner who will “love me for me” after his divorce last year.

In his memoir, he wrote that he spent eight years with his ex and doubted whether he was with him for love or fame, a mentality he found it difficult to shake off now that he sees new people.

Rylan discussed his fears and thought, ‘Is that person seeing me because they want to see me? Because they really like me? Do they really like me? Or are they just excited about Rylan’s new partner’s job?

“I mean, if I couldn’t trust the man I lived with for eight years to be with me for the right reasons, how could I trust any random person I just met in a bar?

“I just want to find someone who loves me for me… I was with the wrong person for eight years and yet I thought I had found The One.”

He later joked, “Next time get a prenup, too, you stupid p**k.” The star has not disclosed the costs of his divorce settlement.

Rylan describes the aftermath of his breakup: ‘Sometimes friends grow apart, the way I was in my marriage was the nail in the coffin.

“When I divorced my husband, I got ‘oh f**k I’m alone’. It suddenly dawned on me that literally overnight I had no friends to talk about because I could no longer count on the friends we had as a couple.

“In the eight years I was with my ex, I didn’t really make time for my people, my friendships.

‘On points I didn’t even make time for my own blood family. That’s what’s so sad about it. I realize now that I forgot about the Clark side of my life for a while.”

When he got back into the dating pool, Rylan admitted that he had grown increasingly frustrated with Tinder, due to the amount of messages from men asking him to prove he wasn’t a catfish.

“I’m just so tired of it,” he explained. “I just feel like writing back and saying, ‘You know what, I’m fake.’ Don’t worry about it. I’ll take aw**k instead.’

Rylan and former police officer Dan announced their separation in June last year after six years together.

Tragically, Rylan tried to take his own life after the split, admitting: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt like I couldn’t go on.

“I lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to put an end to it. I won’t go into details because I don’t think it’s fair to my mother, but thank God I wasn’t successful.’

After the breakdown of his six-year marriage, the television favorite took five months out of the spotlight due to his deteriorating health.

If you have been affected by anything in this article and need help, please call the Samaritans at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.