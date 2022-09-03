Rylan Clark jokes he has joined OnlyFans and offers up ‘free nudes’ to fans to promote his new book

<!–

Rylan Clark teased his fans by joking that he joined OnlyFans and is giving away his nude photos for free on Instagram on Friday.

The 33-year-old presenter is gearing up for the release of his new book, entitled Ten, which is expected to be released later this month.

The autobiography is about the life and career of the star in the decade from when he became famous on The X Factor.

Jokester: Rylan Clark has teased his fans by joking that he joined OnlyFans and is giving away his nudes for free on Instagram on Friday

However, Rylan faces stiff competition from the likes of Melanie C, Tom Felton and Nick Grimshaw, who are also releasing books this month.

He took to his Instagram to share a post asking his followers to pre-order the autobiography because he has “no hope.”

A deflated Rylan then went to his Stories, where he said, “So I just sit here thinking about the book, thinking about all the blood, sweat and tears. Then I thought damn it, I have a kebab.’

He continued: ‘And then I thought, I’m going to start an OnlyFans. So the link is there.’

Author: The 33-year-old presenter is gearing up for the release of his new book, Ten, which is expected to be released later this month

His eager followers clicked through only to find that the link takes users to the Amazon page for Rylan’s book.

Rylan continued the joke, adding another link to the page, saying, “Then I thought, you know what I don’t think is fair to make people pay for my OnlyFans because there’s not really much to see. So I thought I’d release it for free. So take yourself out.’

He continued to post links to the pre-order page with suggestive titles to entice viewers into clicking.

Rylan first announced the release of his latest memoir in March this year, with a post on Instagram.

Cheeky! He continued to post links to the pre-order page with suggestive titles to entice viewers to click

He is expected to discuss the failure of his marriage to Dan Neal in the all-encompassing book.

In particular, the former X Factor star admitted over the past year: ‘I’ve learned so much!’ before adding: ‘it’s been a journey’

He wrote: ‘TEN: The decade that changed my future. Wow. All emotions. This book celebrates ten years of working in this crazy industry. We all know I should have lasted ten minutes, so how I lasted ten years I’ll never know.

“Learned so many lessons, especially in the past year, but it’s been a journey and I can’t wait to share it with you soon.

You can pre-order your copy via the link in my bio and if you’re quick you can also get a signed copy from @waterstones ya lucky animals.

And if audiobooks are a bit of yours, you can pre-order the audiobook which will be read by, yes – yours truly. On the shelves on September 29th, can’t wait for you all to read it xx.’