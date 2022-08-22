Rylan Clark goes ‘skinny dipping’ in pool at his £1.2m Essex home as he hosts wild night in

<!–

Rylan Clark shared a series of hilarious videos of his wild night out with friends Alan Carr, Angellica Bell and Holby City’s David Ames on Saturday at his £1.2 million Essex mansion.

The presenter, 33, seemed to love it when he joined in for an evening of ‘skinny dipping’, dancing and singing and kept his fans informed.

He first hinted that he had some friends nearby in an Instagram Story, where he joked that he was “drinking alone” while waiting for his guests.

Having fun! Rylan Clark shared a series of hilarious Instagram Story videos of his wild night out with friends at his £1.2 million Essex mansion on Saturday

Rylan first filmed Alan eating a slice of pizza, while the former X Factor contestant taunted, “Why the hell are you in my kitchen?”

Angellica could be heard chuckling as the pair continued to fight, while Alan left Rylan in hysterics as she burst into the utility room.

Later the gang danced all night long to Joel Corry and Becky Hill’s latest hit, History – before I burst out laughing.

The stars then took a dip in Rylan’s gorgeous indoor pool, with Alan even taking off his jeans before joking, “I’ve lost my glasses.”

Corridor: The 33-year-old presenter (top left) was joined by Alan Carr (right), Angellica Bell and David Ames (top right) for a night of ‘skinny dipping’, dancing and singing

Friends: After their pranks in the pool, they sang Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love and the Bon Jovi classic You Give Love A Bad Name, over a round of karaoke

Alan wore only a shirt, knickers and socks and then shouted, “skinny dipping” as the group cheered.

After their shenanigans in the pool, they sang Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love and the Bon Jovi classic You Give Love A Bad Name, over a round of karaoke.

Angellica posted her own photos along with the caption ‘House Party for Four! Go to my stories for exclusive behind the scenes footage. What a great night to hang out with the boys!’

She added: ‘Pizza, karaoke, swimming, dancing and bantz! I have to sleep now! #houseparty #goodtimes #latenight #karaoke.’

Moves: Later, the gang danced the night away to Joel Corry and Becky Hill’s latest hit, History, before bursting into laughter

Rylan was forced to face his fears live on This Morning on Monday, just days after finding a snake in his house.

The ex Celebrity Big Brother winner was introduced to Saffy the python when he was reunited with Ruth Langsford on the ITV day stack.

He visibly trembled when Saffy came out with a snake handler.

Rylan yelled ‘oh go away’ as the big reptile was brought out on the morning show.

He then joked dryly, ‘No, what are you doing?! I haven’t been during the day for years and I swear!’

Rylan said he preferred Saffy to the grass snake he encountered at his home in Brentwood, Essex, last week.

The TV personality eventually brought himself to feel Saffy despite his phobias, but seemed shocked by the slippery encounter.

Friends: David, Alan and Rylan (LR) shot playful poses for a photo shared by Angellica