Rylan Clark faces his fear of snakes live on This Morning as he feels Saffy the python

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rylan Clark was forced to face his fears live on This Morning on Monday, just days after finding a snake in his house.

The former X Factor contestant, 33, was introduced to Saffy the python when he reunited with Ruth Langsford on the ITV day stack.

The presenter visibly trembled when Saffy came out with a snake handler.

Facing his fears: Rylan Clark was forced to face his fears live on Monday’s This Morning, just days after finding a snake in his house

Slithery: The former X Factor contestant, 33, was introduced to Saffy the python when he reunited with Ruth Langsford on the ITV day stack

Rylan yelled ‘oh go away’ as the big reptile was brought out on the morning show.

He then joked dryly, ‘No, what are you doing?! I haven’t been during the day for years and I swear!’

The former Big Brother housemate said he actually preferred Saffy to the grass snake he encountered at his home in Brentwood, Essex, last week.

Rylan eventually brought himself to feel Saffy despite his phobias, but seemed shocked by the slippery encounter.

Say hello! Rylan was braver than before when he was brought in front of Saffy on part of the morning show

This one is better! The former Big Brother housemate said he actually preferred Saffy to the grass snake he encountered in Brentwood last week

Brave: Rylan faced his fears, but did say he almost cursed when Saffy was brought out by her handler

Last week, the presenter enlisted the help of Instagram followers after discovering the creature in his home.

He posted a video on his Instagram, yelling, ‘Is it going to attack? That’s why I shouldn’t live alone.’

Rylan shared a series of videos of the snake yelling, ‘A damn snake in my house – what are you doing? What are you doing?

‘Can someone tell me what to do, I don’t think that’s why I should live alone. I tried to touch it and now it moves!

‘Oh my god, what kind of creature is this? Will it attack? I don’t know, I can’t handle it.’

Reunited: Ruth Langsford appeared on the show for the first time in 10 months

A WHAT? Rylan was greeted with an unexpected guest last week, who revealed to fans that a rogue snake had found its way into his house.

Rylan let the snake slither toward him and added, “Guys, it literally went at me—no!”

He aimed the camera at his terrified reaction and added: ‘The snake is gone, but I don’t think it’s gone, it went in the doors.

“I googled if you could be killed by them. Why is this happening why is there a snake in my house?

“I knew there were some snakes in Brentwood, but I didn’t think there were any real snakes. You don’t need this with a hangover!’

Rylan later shared another video, telling fans that he hadn’t seen the snake in over an hour, but that he couldn’t sleep because he was “afraid he would come back.”

terrifying! Rylan shared a series of videos of the snake yelling, ‘A damn snake in my house – what are you doing? What are you doing?’