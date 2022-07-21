Ryder Cup teams risk losing TV deals if Saudi rebels are banned from next year’s tournament

The European and US Ryder Cup teams risk violating contracts worth tens of millions with broadcasting and commercial partners if they ban Saudi rebels, Sportsmail can reveal.

Henrik Stenson was stripped of the Europe captaincy on Wednesday before the Norwegian defected to LIV.

Ryder Cup officials have yet to confirm whether players who signed up for the new Rebel circuit will be able to compete in Rome next summer, with their decision likely to be heavily influenced by financial considerations.

Henrik Stenson has lost the Ryder Cup captaincy in Europe after joining Saudi’s LIV tour, but teams risk violating TV contracts if they completely ban rebels

Sports post has been informed that the Ryder Cup’s main sponsors, including UK rights holder Sky Sports, have pushed for exit clauses in their contracts that would entitle them to discounts if an entire field does not participate due to organisers’ decisions.

Sky Sports extended their deal for live broadcasting rights to the Ryder Cup last January to cover next year’s event and the 2025 edition.