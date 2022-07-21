Ryder Cup 2023: Europe’s five potential options to replaced Henrik Stenson as captain

Europe has to make a decision. With Henrik Stenson ousted as Ryder Cup captain after defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, a replacement is needed.

It’s a decision they’d rather not make, as the circus surrounding the Swede’s move causes a lot of embarrassment for the tournament and the team he left behind.

Now they must act quickly to appoint a new skipper who will take charge in Rome in 2023, with the next edition for the first time in Italy.

A range of skilled candidates are available, all with previous experience on the course, as well as being part of captaincy teams in recent years. They will have to do everything in their power to avenge last year’s disastrous defeat at Whistling Straits.

Here, Sports post looks at the five names in the frame to replace Stenson.

Europe’s Ryder Cup team needs a new captain for 2023 after Henrik Stenson was sacked

Luke Donald

Luke Donald couldn’t hide his disappointment when he missed Henrik Stenson for the 2023 captaincy.

The Englishman said ‘I thought I had a chance this time’ and found it hard to swallow, having previously been vice-captain twice.

His Ryder Cup credentials are impressive. He has never been beaten in four previous appearances, and was part of the Miracle at Medinah, taking the first point for Europe against Bubba Watson on Sunday morning as they fought back from 6-10 behind.

A previous world No. 1 in 2012, his recent form has seen him slip out of the world’s top 500, though he is determined to climb that ranking again.

Despite his once lofty position within the sport, he was never revered by fans to the same degree as fellow Brits such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Now that that couple has upset the apple cart, their defection may work in Donald’s favor. He has already received public support from the likes of Padraig Harrington and would be a popular choice.

Luke Donald admitted he was disappointed he originally missed the captaincy for 2023

Thomas Bjorn

If ever there was a safe option for Europe, this is it. Thomas Bjorn is a former winning team captain and his love affair with the Ryder Cup makes him a prime candidate.

After piloting the side to victory in 2018 – the last time the continent tasted glory – the Dane got a tattoo on his back cheek to commemorate the win. It’s a demonstration of how much the tournament means to him, a seemingly rare attitude these days.

He has a wealth of experience on this stage, having been vice-captain four times before. He also won at each of the three times he was selected to play in 1997, 2002 and 2014.

Bjorn has already been named vice-captain by Stenson and is a likeable character on the tour. He undoubtedly deserved even more credit after being named by Sergio Garcia as one of the individuals who gave the LIV Golf rebels a hard time in the locker room.

His friendship with Rory McIlroy could also serve him well, with the Northern Irishman reportedly getting a say in the decision-making process.

However, Europe has tended to turn away returning captains in recent years, and no one has awarded the honor multiple times since Scotsman Bernard Gallacher became captain for the third time in 1995.

Thomas Bjorn has previous experience as a Ryder Cup captain who oversaw the win in 2018

Paul Lawrie

Perhaps the least known of the five contenders, Paul Lawrie still has some serious credentials.

The Scot is a former Open champion who won at Carnoustie in 1999 and has experience playing in two previous Ryder Cups, winning the award in 2012.

He was vice-captain in 2016 alongside Padraig Harrington and Bjorn – both of whom have since become captains.

He was reportedly on the original shortlist of individuals considered to be leaders of the class of 2023, but given the experience of others, he may be making another appearance.

Paul Lawrie is a former Open champion and has previously held vice captain duties

Robert Karlsson

Like Lawrie, Karlsson lacks the experience of some on the shortlist when it comes to consistent success in the game, and Ryder Cup is to his credit.

Karlsson has represented the continent twice, in both the 2006 and 2008 editions. He has also been selected as Vice-Captain twice, by Bjorn in 2018 and by Padraig Harrington.

Replacing one Swede with another may not be the look Europe wants, with the temptations of direct comparisons to Stenson the last thing the team would need after such an unseemly break with the deposed captain.

Robert Karlsson has been named vice-captain twice before at the Ryder Cup

Edoardo Molinari

Like Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari was already poised for an active role in next year’s competition, having been named one of his vice-captains by Stenson.

He has experience of playing in the tournament as he was part of the European team in 2010, but in reality his experience is lacking compared to the rest of the list.

The call for promotion for him is understandable, the idea of ​​an Italian captaining the league while the league is played for the first time in his home country is as romantic as it gets.

However, if the idea was to promote a VC then Bjorn would be the obvious choice. Even within his own family, brother Francesco has a more appealing resume, winning the Open and being selected for Europe in the Ryder Cup three times.

Edoardo’s own career has been hampered by injury, and while his vice-captain entry is welcome at the tournament in Rome, Europe will have to look a different way if they really want to avenge Whistling Straights’ heavy defeat in 2021.